Lansing, MI

Piot Preparing For U. S. Open

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer James Piot is preparing for the U. S. Open which begins Thursday at the...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 1

WILX-TV

Piot Tees Off Early on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot tees off at 7:18am Thursday in the first round of the U. S. Open tournament which begins near Boston at the Country Club. Piot is paired the first two days with Jon Rahm and Collin Morakawa. That group will play in the afternoon Friday before the cut is made and the weather is expected to be favorable both days.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lugnuts Reinstate Infielder Winkler

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts, via the parent Oakland A's, have reinstated injured infielder Jack Winkler. The Lugnuts are busy with a home series this week against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps before hosting the Beloit Sky Carp for six games beginning next Tuesday.
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Duke transfer Joey Baker considering Michigan, nearing decision

Joey Baker had a four-year career at one of college basketball's most storied programs. At his next school, he's looking to contribute more. The Duke transfer has visited three schools, Michigan among them, and should announce his decision soon, according to his adviser. Michigan, like many programs these...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Lugnuts plan a Star Wars theme night this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a galaxy far away...Star Wars Night returns!. Meet characters at the stadium and the Lugnuts will wear special Star Wars jerseys for the game! Don't miss the post-game LAFCU Firework show!.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Former Iconic MSU Soccer Coach Kenney Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State men’s soccer coach and assistant athletic director Gene Kenney has died at the age of 94. Kenney led MSU soccer for 14 seasons, 1956-69. His career record of 120-13-13 and .866 winning percentage is the second highest in NCAA history. He retired as an assistant athletic director in 1994.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan softball loses another pitcher to transfer portal

The Michigan softball team’s pitching staff will have a much different look to it in 2023. Annabelle Widra, who just completed her freshman season in Ann Arbor, announced Monday that she is transferring to Auburn. She becomes the third Michigan pitcher to depart this offseason, joining two-time all-Big Ten first-team honoree Alex Storako, who also announced Monday she is transferring to 2021 and 2022 national champion Oklahoma, and three-team all-conference first-team honoree Meghan Beaubien, who has exhausted her five years of college eligibility.
ANN ARBOR, MI
houstonianonline.com

Michigan football gets commitments from a pair of four-stars

Jaylon Braxton, a four-star cornerback from Texas, announced on social media that he will commit to Michigan's 2023 football chapter on Tuesday. Then a few hours later, Tampa, Florida, offensive businessman Clay Wyden, another four-star recruit, used social media to commit to MSU.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Prepping our animal for the dog days of summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mark Marquardt, owner of Joey's Pet Outfitters, shares what items we can use to keep our four-legged friends to keep them healthy and happy this summer.
LANSING, MI
thecentersquare.com

Trio of Michigan cities chosen for $3.5M environmental pilot program

(The Center Square) – The Michigan cities of Dearborn, Flint and Marquette have been selected for a $3.5 million taxpayer-funded environmental pilot program, MiNextCities. The pilot is funded with a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, which was announced Tuesday morning. The grant funding was awarded to NextEnergy, a “smart-city technology” company based in Detroit, and Public Sector Consultants, a public policy consulting group based in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Williamston wins on penalties, advances to State Final

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets won a tight on over Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in penalties to advance to the State Semifinals. The Hornets fell behind, but tied the game at 1 with 29 minutes left in the first half thanks to a Kaley Douglass goal.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WILX-TV

COVID vaccines for young children could be coming to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Children five and younger will soon be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration's advisors gave the go-ahead for the three-dose pediatric Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Gordon Lightfoot to play the hits in Lansing

Legendary Canadian balladeer Gordon Lightfoot will perform at the Wharton Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Lightfoot is credited with helping to define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and 1970s. His songs include “Ribbon of Darkness,” a number one hit on the U.S. country chart with Marty Robbins’ cover in 1965. Lightfoot topped the US Hot 100 or AC chart with the hits “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” “Rainy Day People,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which commemorated that shipwreck on Lake Superior. Ticket prices vary. The Center is located at Michigan State University, 750 E. Shaw Ln., East Lansing. whartoncenter.com, 800-WHARTON.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Pools, beaches, splash pads: Mid-Michigan spots to escape the heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is more than a hot June day, it's a First Alert Weather Day due to the potentially dangerous heat and humidity. "A potentially dangerous combination of high heat and humidity will settle into Mid-Michigan this afternoon and continue for Wednesday," News 10 meteorologist Justin Bradford said. "High temperatures today will climb to the low-to-mid 90′s. High humidity will push feels like temps or heat index values into the upper 90′s to near 100º."
WILX-TV

Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heat Tuesday and Wednesday has had people cranking their air conditioners. That's not just straining the power grid, it's raising concerns about potential rolling blackouts across Michigan. Power companies, like the Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy, are required to...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

$2M project would bring water-based field hockey field to Brighton-area sports center

BRIGHTON, MI — A water-based field for field hockey may soon find its way into Legacy Center Sports Complex, if around $2 million can be raised. Great Lakes Regional Field Hockey and the Legacy Center Sports Complex, 9299 Goble Drive, recently announced a partnership and plans to create the region’s first short-piled, lower maintenance community turf at the Brighton-area center.
WLNS

UPDATE: Used car lot accused of selling bad cars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week we first brought you a story about a used car lot in Lansing accused of selling bad cars. One man told 6 News he bought a vehicle from Dice Auto Sales and a week later the car stopped working. Since the story aired more people have contacted 6 News […]
LANSING, MI

