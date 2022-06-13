AAA: U.S. average gas price exceeds $5 a gallon; Florida is slightly less

A vast majority of Southwest Floridians are curtailing their summer travel plans due to inflation. Nearly 79% of voters in Gulfshore Business’ summer travel poll said they are adjusting their plans with 59.5% considering a staycation near home. As gas prices in Florida climb toward $5 a gallon, Everglades City Mayor Howie Grimm suggested spending the day or two in his small city sandwiched between Ten Thousand Islands and Everglades National Park, with a population of 352. Located 36 miles southeast of Naples, the community was named one of Smithsonian magazine’s 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2022 and hosts between 500,000 to 1 million visitors each year. Grimm told WINK News that visitors are always welcome to park their cars and travel through town on bicycles in little to no traffic, and it’s a destination for canoers and kayakers. The former Collier County seat is a favorite location for boats exploring the Everglades Wilderness Waterway and Paradise Coast Blueway.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO