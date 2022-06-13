AAA: U.S. average gas price exceeds $5 a gallon; Florida is slightly less

Utility customers in some parts of North Florida could see their monthly electric bills increase in August. That’s due to fuel costs for power plants that are higher than expected. The Florida Public Utilities Company filed a proposal Tuesday at the state Public Service Commission, seeking to pass along...
An example of smaller packaging for a product, also known as 'Shrinkflation'Florida Daily. This week, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis alerted Florida consumers to a recent trend in the purchase of everyday consumer products called “Shrinkflation.’
A vast majority of Southwest Floridians are curtailing their summer travel plans due to inflation. Nearly 79% of voters in Gulfshore Business’ summer travel poll said they are adjusting their plans with 59.5% considering a staycation near home. As gas prices in Florida climb toward $5 a gallon, Everglades City Mayor Howie Grimm suggested spending the day or two in his small city sandwiched between Ten Thousand Islands and Everglades National Park, with a population of 352. Located 36 miles southeast of Naples, the community was named one of Smithsonian magazine’s 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2022 and hosts between 500,000 to 1 million visitors each year. Grimm told WINK News that visitors are always welcome to park their cars and travel through town on bicycles in little to no traffic, and it’s a destination for canoers and kayakers. The former Collier County seat is a favorite location for boats exploring the Everglades Wilderness Waterway and Paradise Coast Blueway.
MIAMI -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped into President Joe Biden Thursday morning during a South Florida stop when asked about inflation and high gas prices.The governor was in SW Miami-Dade to launch this year's Python Challenge. The question came during the Q&A session of the press conference.Here is what he had to say in its entirety: "So, the question is about gas prices and inflation, you know what I could do, if you could give me a time machine to go back to January 2021, we would just do the opposite of what Biden has done, and we'd be in a...
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has topped $5 in parts of South Florida, while statewide prices hit another record Monday at $4.89, according to the AAA auto club. The average price in the West Palm Beach and Boca Raton area was nearly $5.02. Statewide average...
Whether a new state law passed during a May special session of the legislature will do anything to bring rate relief to island homeowners facing soaring property insurance premiums is still unknown, but local insurance professionals are cautiously optimistic that the reforms – when they kick in – will make a meaningful difference.
Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
Florida is one of the least affordable states in the U.S., and, now, Miami is one of the most expensive places to live a lavish lifestyle in the world!. It is a bit ironic that the most affordable flights nationally come from Florida airports, so it's cheap to get out of town.
With gas prices so high, it would be inconvenient to have to put any more money into your car. How can you make sure it doesn’t overheat during Southwest Florida’s hot summer months?. Experts say most car batteries last three to five years, and it’s usually even shorter...
Disney has delayed moving 2,000 high-skilled jobs from California to Florida amid the company’s public spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The 2,000 jobs were supposed to be moved from California to Orlando by...
The loss of homeowners insurance is a growing crisis in Florida and if you are not affected yet, you may soon be. 78,000 homeowners insurance policyholders are losing their coverage because Southern Fidelity Insurance will be liquidated. It’s the fourth Florida insurance provider to fail this year and the first...
The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida are not on the best terms right now. This latest step back may give us a glimpse into their relationship. The last few months have been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
This episode originally aired on April 19, 2022. For more than a decade researchers and growers have been exploring the potential efficacy and economic impact of developing a commercial-scale olive industry in Florida as the state’s iconic citrus industry continues to face challenges stemming from citrus greening disease. The...
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have traveled to or from Florida lately, you probably noticed more flights are delayed and canceled. Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation confirms the recent trend. So far this year, more than 1,200 flights coming into Orlando International Airport were canceled compared to...
Despite the state of Florida putting aside $800 million in the state's budget to raise teacher salaries to $47,500 per year, not all of Florida's teachers have obtained this salary level. And in many cases, Florida's average teacher salary falls well below national averages.
This is expected to be one of the worst years ever for Florida’s citrus crops due to an incurable disease. The USDA predicts that state will produce less than 45 million boxes of oranges, grapefruits, tangerines and tangelos this year due to the ravages of citrus greening. That would...
When the heat reaches its peak this summer, there’s a great way to cool off in Florida. And that’s by going tubing. All you have to do is grab a tube (or rent one), round up your family and friends and head out for this fun adventure at a Florida spring.
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Thursday, “What if I get a ticket while driving with a learner’s license?”...
