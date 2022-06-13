Naked woman allegedly steals Chicago police car, hits officer

CHICAGO — A naked woman allegedly stole a Chicago police car and hit an officer Monday morning.

WFLD says Chicago police officers received a call about a naked woman lying in the street around 9 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived and tried to make contact with her, she got up and allegedly charged at one of the officers before taking off in the police car. The woman allegedly crashed the police car and was taken into custody soon after.

The officer was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown, according to WLS-TV.

The Chicago Sun-Times said the officer had injuries to their legs and a head wound.

The investigation is ongoing, and WFLD says police are still trying to figure out why the woman was lying in the street naked.

