Hayat Pharmacy on south side Milwaukee to distribute 1,000 cans of Similac amid formula shortage

By Devi Shastri, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Parents and caregivers in need of baby formula can receive a free can Tuesday at the Hayat Pharmacy located at 807 W. Layton Ave.

Distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and will go until the pharmacy's supply of 1,000 12.4-ounce cans of Similac Advance runs out. Some specialty formulas may also be available. The limit is one can per family.

"This issue and announcement hits especially home for me, and it's touched my own family," said Tamir Kaloti, the pharmacy's president. "I have a 1-month-old baby boy at home and like so many families across the country, I've been struggling to keep him fed."

Officials at Hayat and Capri Communities, an assisted living and memory care business, worked together to fund and find the formula from distributors. The Milwaukee Diaper Mission — a nonprofit founded by two cousins — and District 14 Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic also helped coordinate the effort.

Hayat used its connections with large and small wholesale suppliers to secure the formula, at times buying cans at a premium after making calls daily to see where formula was in supply.

"We've been making a lot of phone calls, checking websites and anytime if they have, let's say, 50 cans or 100 cans, we'll just buy it right away," said Hashim Zaibak, Hayat's lead pharmacist and founder.

The cans were not taken from any local locations or organizations, Kaloti added. None of the supply purchased would have ended up in Milwaukee, he said.

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission also will distribute other basic necessities at the event, including baby wipes and diapers.

"When you're already worried about COVID and schooling and childcare, now you have to think about a formula shortage. It's not normal. I don't want to normalize this. Families should have the ability to have the nutrition available to support their children so that everyone can be healthy," Dimitrijevic said. "And with this great donation from Hyatt and Capri communities — we thank you on behalf of City of Milwaukee. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

The baby formula shortage has been in the making for months, exacerbated by a recall that shut down Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant in Michigan after concerns about contaminated formula. While that plant has started up production again, and the federal government has been flying formula in from overseas to address empty shelves in stores, supplies have yet to fully stabilize.

Call Hayat Pharmacy at 414-483-0000 for more information.

Contact Devi Shastri at 414-224-2193 or DAShastri@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @DeviShastri.

