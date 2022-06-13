Anglers protest extension of Sunday fishing ban on Naples Pier

Fort Myers ranked 10th and Naples was 18th on StorageCafé’s list of the top 100 RVing destinations in the U.S. In 2021, 600,240 recreational vehicles were shipped in the country, a 39% increase from 2020 and 19% greater than the previous record-high in 2017, according to the RV Industry Association. Fort Myers scored high marks for its 15 campsites, where all have electricity and water and sewer hookups and 87% are pet friendly. Naples’ 14 campsites all offer electricity and water hookups. Branson, Missouri; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Zephyrhills and Grants Pass, Oregon made up the top 5 on StorageCafe’s list.
