Updates: Nearly 50,000 customers without power across southern Wisconsin after severe storms roll through region

The severe thunderstorms that forecasters said were possible across southern Wisconsin on Monday have arrived.

6:10 p.m., nearly 42,000 We Energies customers out of service

The number of Wisconsin We Energies customers without power has continued to climb.

As of 6:10 p.m., the total number of customers out of service had reached 41,971, according to the company's outage map .

That number includes 4,367 customers in Milwaukee; 5,537 in Franklin; 6,986 in Oak Creek; and 5,395 in South Milwaukee, according to the company's website.

Madison Gas and Electric was reporting 11,581 customers were without power in and around Madison as of 6:20 p.m. That was down from 17,500 without power right after the storm moved through.

There are at least 160 locations in its service area in and around Madison where damage to the electricity system has occurred, the utility said.

- Hannah Kirby

5:57 p.m. Thunderstorm watch scaled back

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Rock, Jefferson and Walworth counties. Other areas that had been under the watch, including Milwaukee's northern suburbs, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac, are no longer included.

5:35 p.m., Time lapse from University of Wisconsin captures storm over Madison

The University of Wisconsin Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences rooftop camera captured the storm as is moved across Madison on Monday afternoon. The video was posted on Twitter.

5:22 p.m., Worst storms have moved out over Lake Michigan

The severe weather that brought high winds and large hail to southern Wisconsin has moved out over Lake Michigan. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the metro Milwaukee area as well as Sheboygan, Racine, Kenosha, Jefferson Rock and Walworth counties until 9 p.m.

The watch has been canceled for areas to the west.

“We are going to have to watch south of I-94 in particular for some additional thunderstorm development during the next couple hours,” said Andy Boxell, a weather service meteorologist.

-Joe Taschler

5:10 p.m., Power outages reported across southern Wisconsin

The number of power outages in southern Wisconsin continues to grow.

As of 5:10 p.m., more than 33,000 We Energies' Wisconsin customers were out of service, according to the company's outage map .

If your power is out or you have a downed wire, call 800-662-4797, the company's website said .

"Do not assume we know about your outage," the website said. "Stay away from any downed power line – and anything touching it."

Madison Gas and Electric was reporting 14,784 customers were without power in and around Madison at 5:10 p.m. That's down from 17,500 who were without power immediately after the storm.

The utility did not have an estimate for when service would be restored but had crews working throughout the region.

- Hannah Kirby

4:56 p.m., Tree and power line damage reported in Dane, Waukesha counties

The National Weather Service office in Sullivan said sporadic tree and power line damage has occurred across southern Wisconsin because of the storms.

“We’ve had numerous reports of 60 mph winds … as well as a lot of quarter to golf ball-size hail,” said Andy Boxell, a weather service meteorologist.

Tree and power line damage was being reported in Waukesha and Dane County.

“We’ve gotten several reports in Waukesha County of tree and power line damage,” Boxell said.

The damage has been sporadic and “kind of what you would expect with 60 mph wind gusts,” he added.

Power outages were being reported across Dane County, according to the county's emergency management office.

The storms developed as forecasters expected.

"We definitely had concerns today that we could see high winds and hail and that’s indeed what’s happened," Boxell said.

- Joe Taschler

4:40 p.m., about 9,748

We Energies customers out of service

As of 4:40 p.m., 9,748 We Energies' Wisconsin customers were out of service, according to the company's outage map .

Current power outages were reported in Fox Valley and Southeast Wisconsin, the map said.

The grand total includes 2,382 customers out of service in the City of Waukesha and 1,082 in the Town of Sullivan.

"We are working safely and quickly to restore your power," the website said. "Estimated time of restoration may change if extensive damage is found."

- Hannah Kirby

All of southern Wisconsin was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. The watch includes the entire Milwaukee metro as well as Madison, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.

Counties included in the watch are Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Racine, Kenosha, Dane, Jefferson, Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk, Rock and Walworth.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Milwaukee County and northern Racine County until 4:45 p.m. Large hail and potentially damaging winds were the main threats from this storm.

Storms began moving through the area just after 3 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Waukesha County until 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The weather service said golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts were possible in that storm.

Severe thunderstorms were also reported near Madison on Monday afternoon.

"At 3:10 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Sun Prairie, moving east at 40 mph. Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts are the main hazards. Law enforcement was reporting numerous reports of trees, and power lines down in parts of Madison and Middleton," according to the National Weather Service.

This story will be updated.

