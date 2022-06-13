Public hearing for proposed Collier Boulevard residential development set

At the close of the last Marco Island City Council meeting, Chairman Erik Brechnitz raised the much-debated subject of signage. The signage issue was originally raised late in 2016 by then-Council Chairman Jared Grifoni, shortly after his election in November of that year. Grifoni, an attorney, had read a law journal article about a Supreme Court decision regarding sign restrictions by municipalities. That ruling held that any regulation of signage must be “content neutral,” and applies to all types of signage. Any restrictions must only concern the time, place and manner of the signage, and not the content.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO