ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Public hearing for proposed Collier Boulevard residential development set

By samantha roesler
gulfshorebusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn advertised public hearing regarding the new development of Collier Boulevard Lord’s Way will be held Tuesday morning during the Collier County Board of Commissioners meeting....

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

Comments / 1

Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples pedestrian, bicycle master plan updated

Naples City Council voted unanimously in favor approving the 2022 Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan update. The intent of this year’s update is to look at existing conditions of walkable and bikeable areas and to identify factors that restrict the ability to walk or bike around the city. Updates include increasing the Naples Police Department budget to increase traffic enforcement efforts and development of an app residents can to use to report damaged sidewalks or other potential hazards. This is the first Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan update since 2013.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Yacht Basin residents speak out against developer

Residents of the Fort Myers Yacht Basin have been voicing concerns regarding the redevelopment of the marina since late April. Nearly two dozen residents attended a June 6 Fort Myers City Council meeting. Since plans for the yacht basin were a non-agenda item, residents waited four hours to speak to the council.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New Collier County manager chosen

Collier County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday in favor of selecting Amy Patterson as its next county manager. Patterson was chosen out of six finalists under consideration for the position. She has been working for the county for more than 20 years and was appointed as acting county manager after the sudden resignation of Mark Isackson last month. Patterson will be responsible for choosing a deputy manager.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

New Ordinance Eases Restrictions On Generators For Some Homeowners

Sanibel City Council unanimously approved an ordinance last week that makes it easier for some homeowners to install emergency electrical power generators or outdoor HVAC equipment on their property. It’s aimed at encouraging homeowners to install generators as a health and safety measure. Under Ordinance 22-004, homeowners with developed...
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral City Council approves 2-day watering schedule

The Cape Coral City Council has approved a new, two-day-a-week watering schedule. The new schedule was approved at the council’s meeting on Wednesday and took effect immediately. Cape Coral implemented a once-a-week watering schedule earlier this year to try and help alleviate the water issues that had resulted from...
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridaweekly.com

Vi at Bentley Village hits 80 percent reservation mark for Phase Six redevelopment

Vi at Bentley Village has announced that it has surpassed 80 percent presold status for its Phase Six redevelopment project. Anticipated to break ground in late summer of 2022, the new extensive revitalization will bring the community four new buildings housing 64 luxurious Independent Living residences. “We are thrilled to...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Patterson
coastalbreezenews.com

Council Revisits Signage Issue

At the close of the last Marco Island City Council meeting, Chairman Erik Brechnitz raised the much-debated subject of signage. The signage issue was originally raised late in 2016 by then-Council Chairman Jared Grifoni, shortly after his election in November of that year. Grifoni, an attorney, had read a law journal article about a Supreme Court decision regarding sign restrictions by municipalities. That ruling held that any regulation of signage must be “content neutral,” and applies to all types of signage. Any restrictions must only concern the time, place and manner of the signage, and not the content.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New concession stand coming to Lowdermilk Park

Naples City Council awarded a new concession contract to Tavern on the Bay for Lowdermilk Park, replacing Rita’s Beach Cafe, which had a contract that expired on May 31. The city awarded Tavern on the Bay a three-year contract with two one-year extensions. Cosmo’s on the Naples Pier had its contract renewed for the same length of time. The city receives 25% of the concession stand’s proceeds, with the funds going to beach maintenance.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Collier County Board
gulfshorebusiness.com

Saltleaf development underway on Estero Bay

Developer London Bay started to build its newest addition to Bonita Springs, marking the beginning of a decade-long project. Saltleaf will be nestled on Estero Bay, just north of the Hyatt Coconut Point Resort. With plans to span 500 acres and hold 800 residences, it will be its own coastal community.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County public school to search for new superintendent soon

Collier County Public Schools will soon begin searching for a replacement for the superintendent. Kamela Patton announced her plan to resign next school year. Patton helmed CCPS for 11 years. It was good times and bad times. The good start with leading the district to an A grade. The bad? Navigating through a pandemic.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
gulfshorebusiness.com

Geis Companies builds apartments, industrial near Alico Road

A multi-generational, family-owned company that years ago built a commerce park near Fort Myers International Airport is back at developing in the area again, this time in the Alico Road corridor. The grandson of the founder of Geis Companies, established in 1967 in Streetsboro, Ohio, is spearheading three projects. Two...
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

Islanders will vote on short-term rentals

The ongoing question of how to deal with short-term rentals was back on the City Council agenda June 7. Back in January, Councilor Rich Blonna suggested that council consider adapting Collier County’s ordinance and tailoring it for the island. “I would like to turn the Collier County ordinance to staff to tweak specifically for Marco Island,” he said.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lifeguards wanted at a Naples pool closed due to shortages

River Park in Naples as of Sunday will be closed due to lifeguard staffing shortages. Finding lifeguards feels a lot like treading water. Park Manager, Mercedes Puente said, “It’s definitely very hard to find staffing or kids that want to get certified and get into this profession.”. Lifeguards...
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy