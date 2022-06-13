ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Byrd softball's Alyssa Ford 'taking a break' from coaching

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago

Byrd High is looking for a softball coach after Alyssa Ford resigned Monday to move in a different career direction.

Ford, who came to Byrd from North Webster five years ago, will become an adapted physical education teacher at Bellaire Elementary in Bossier City.

“I’m taking a break from coaching because I felt it was time,” Ford said. “It’s been on my mind for a while, and I’ve wanted to work with elementary age kids. I loved Byrd and hated leaving.”

A former Northwestern State player, Ford played at Pineville for former Captain Shreve/Ruston softball coach Tim Smith. She was an assistant on Smith’s staff at Shreve before accepting the North Webster job. In two seasons there, she was 29-29. She inherited a 4-25 team at Byrd in 2017.

ALL-CITY SOFTBALL: Here's the Shreveport Times All-City softball team

ALL-AREA SOFTBALL: Here's the Shreveport Times All-Area softball team

Byrd athletic director Stacy Ballew said the school is in no hurry to find a replacement for Ford. Interested coaches can email their resumes to seballew@caddoschools.org.

The Lady Jackets have gone 27-95 over the past five years. And although they advanced to the LHSAA Division I state playoffs each season, they lost each first-round contest. Ford, however, said she is optimistic about the future of the program.

“There are seven to eight seniors who will be there to provide great leadership,” she said. “They should help pull the team through. The program will be fine.”

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Byrd softball's Alyssa Ford 'taking a break' from coaching

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Local high school stars unite for Kam Evans Football Camp

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s not uncommon for Shreveport starts to return to their communities and give back. Just in the month of June, the likes of Terrace Marshall (Parkway), Brandon Wilson, Rodarius and Greedy Williams (Calvary), all have their own youth camps in Shreveport. What is uncommon...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport student named 2022 Gates Scholar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local student beat out stiff competition to be named one of the select group of 2022 Gates Scholars. DeMarcell Frierson is a senior at Southwood High School and is a Biotechnology Magnet Academy student. He was named a 2022 Gates Scholar, which is a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
kjas.com

Mary Murphy Berry Freeman Hubbard

Mary Murphy Berry was born on June 12, 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Mary Dollard Berry and Charles Willis Berry, Jr. She passed away June 13, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, one day after her 86th birthday. There will be a gathering of family and friends at Stringer & Griffin Funeral...
WOODVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Sports
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Pineville, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
bossierpress.com

Red River Revel Arts Festival Announces Music Lineup

The Red River Revel has announced its main stage music lineup for the 46 th annual edition of the festival,. taking place in Shreveport, Louisiana at Festival Plaza from October 1 st – October 9 th , 2022. The lineup. includes nationally touring artists such as Everclear, Neal McCoy,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

LSU President floats ideas of merging campuses in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Some very big ideas were floated Tuesday concerning LSU-S and the LSU Health Science Center by LSU President William Tate. Tate said these are not proposals, but ideas. The main one being what's called the "co-location" of LSU-S and the LSU Health Science Center. LSU-S would basically be connected to the Health Science Center by moving across the street on Kings Highway. He even brought artist renderings of the potential changes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Mix 93.1

East Texas Barbecue Joints Named in Best Big City Barbecue List

Barbecue is a special food for Texans. Doesn't matter if its brisket, ribs, pulled pork, sausage, barbecue chicken, whatever, if it's pit smoked, we will eat it. East Texas has several great places to get barbecue like Bodacious Bar-B-Q, Spring Creek Barbecue, Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q, Brisket Love and many, many, many others. A new list came out recently featuring five East Texas Barbecue joints with a couple you could call hidden gems.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Late-night shootout breaks out near Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gunfire erupted late Monday night on the street in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers are investigating the scene where a black vehicle was damaged by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Dr. near Grace Baptist Church just before 10:00 p.m. Bullet casings are covering the ground between Willow Point Dr. to the area near the church.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Coaching#Northwestern State#North Webster#The Shreveport Times#The Lhsaa Division
bossierpress.com

Missing Princeton Teen Sought

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s. help in locating this missing teenager from Princeton. James David Boyd III, 16, left his Princeton home Saturday, June 11, at 12:30. a.m. after he had taken his sister’s 2008 Silver Mazda 6 (pictured), with Louisiana...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
scttx.com

Bow Fishermen Find Their Mark on Toledo Bend, Claim New Record

June 12, 2022 - A pair of fishermen bowfishing on Toledo Bend gained a toothy grin as their arrows met their mark, earning them a heavy haul purported to set a new record. Craig Peace of Deadwood and Jesse Fuller of Center claim they have set a new Toledo Bend Lake Record with the Alligator Gar they reeled in on June 8, 2022.
KSLA

8-year-old rides bike into SporTran bus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders were dispatched to the 2300 block of Milam Street after an 8-year-old girl rode her bicycle into a SporTran bus. The incident occurred near Fire Station 4 just before 7:50 p.m. on Monday, June 13. The girl was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Woman accused of hitting student with bat, extension cord

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman is in jail after Shreveport police say she hit a teenage student with a bat and an extension cord. Theresa Douglas, 49, was arrested Monday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile. Shreveport police were called...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTAL

BCPD: 1 injured, 1 in custody after afternoon shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police responded to a scene of a shooting where one person was injured. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Boone and Nattin Street around 12:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for their injuries. Police...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

10 Years Ago: The Queensborough Alligator

Even in Louisiana, you don't see an alligator every day. Maybe if you live in a bayou somewhere and take a pirogue to work, but for most people it's not normal. Especially in Shreveport. But 10 years ago, the residents in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood had quite an evening when a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

BPSO seeks public help finding Princeton teen

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in finding a teen missing since Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old James Boyd of Princeton left his home around 12:30 a.m. in his sister’s 2008 silver Mazda 6 with a Louisiana license plate number 512CUU.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

How to Make New Friends in Shreveport

Let's start this out by saying this is satire. Please don't take this for anything serious. I'm just having a little fun. If you are looking to make some new friends in Shreveport, I have an idea that worked for me. I have a large crew of great friends. They...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Man fatally shot on Browning Street identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was shot multiple times Monday night has died. Shreveport confirmed the death Tuesday but so far has not provided any additional details. The Caddo Coroner's Office identified the victim as Nicholas J. Jackson, 25. Jackson was shot in the face once and twice in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport-Bossier Deadbeat Dads Who Owe More Than $100,000

As we approach Father's Day, we celebrate Dad. Dad's that are there for their children. Dad's that went to soccer practice, coached little league, read to his children, and provided for their family. Dad's that offered guidance, taught his daughter how to change her own tire, or even to learn how to safely handle and shoot a firearm. A dad who showed his son the right way to treat women, by how he treated his mom.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Child who drowned in Southwood pool identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the child who drowned in a south Shreveport apartment pool. The coroner’s office says four-year-old Amelia Gray was submerged in a pool at Southwood Village in the 900 block of Walker Road Monday around 7 p.m. Gray was transported...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are fighting for their lives on Monday morning after running a generator in a home. Crews got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 2500 block of Drexel Street. According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy