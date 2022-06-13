ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Would a gun buyback help curb violence in Richmond?

By Cameron Thompson
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yKtN_0g9YqtpW00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City Council will discuss legislation at its Monday night meeting that could see the launch of a voluntary gun buyback program.

If approved, the program could start in the late summer, according to Mayor Levar Stoney's office.

The program would be run between the Richmond Police Department and a California-based nonprofit called The Robby Poblete Foundation (RPF). The foundation was founded in 2017 by Pati Navalta in honor of her son, who the group is named for, after he was shot and killed in 2014.

"The weapon that was used to kill my son was obtained illegally. And after it was used to take his life, it was resold on the streets, where it was used to commit another crime," said Navalta. "So, this idea of all these unwanted firearms that are susceptible to theft or being sold on the streets illegally being used over and over again to to commit countless crimes really stuck with me and which is why I thought of the gun buyback."

Navalta added that along with the buyback program, they also melt down the guns that are bought (except for those that are found to be stolen or used in a crime, in which case they go to police) and repurpose it for art projects.

The foundation has run gun buyback programs in California and Georgia since 2017 and said it has resulted in the collection of around 2,500 guns.

"Gun violence doesn't know borders, it doesn't know demographics," added Navalta.

The funds for the program would come from a portion of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding and would cost $83,000. City officials said it is a part of the $500,000 the city committed to gun violence prevention programs (other initiatives include the gun-tip reward program Gun 250 and a public education campaign on safe gun ownership).

The nonprofit would purchase gift cards to then give to the gun owners in exchange for their weapon. A city official said the amount would depend on the firearm. 8th District Councilmember Reva Trammell, and one of the legislation's cosponsors, said it would be $250 for assault weapons, $200 for handguns, and $150 for rifles.

"I think it's good. This is not going to take guns away from people. This is going to be for people that want to turn a gun in — like say maybe their loved one passed away or friend or whatever, or a gun that they found up in the attic or somewhere in the house and they want to get rid of it," said Trammell of her support for the idea. "We're going to have to see what it does...It is just too many people getting shot and killed in our city."

The program is no-questions-asked, so officials hope both legally and illegally-obtained guns would be collected.

"It's a catch all because even legal gun owners — if they are not stored safely, if they're just lying around, are susceptible to gun theft," said Navalta. "The no-questions asked is really for illegal guns, right? So, if there have been crimes committed by a weapon, this person wants to get out of that lifestyle, or whatever the reason may be, they can come to these gun buybacks knowing that they they don't have to answer any questions. And so we want to motivate people who are trying to get out of that lifestyle to surrender these weapons."

The concept was welcomed by some community activists in the city, but not others.

Charles Willis, the Executive Director of United Communities Against Crime, said while he was excited by the gun buyback program's possibilities, he added the price the city paid would have to match what guns are sold for on the black market.

"If you really want to buy back and get them off the streets then we have to offer more than what you can buy them on the street," he said.

Meanwhile, Pastor Ralph Hodge, whose church is a part of Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities (RISC), said gun buyback programs are a "waste of resources".

"Gun buyback programs normally give the community the perception that they're doing something, but please do not do that with the expectation it's going to reduce violent crime," said Hodge.

Hodge said his doubt, along with the economic came from numerous studies into gun buyback programs. A recent CNN report summarizing various studies said that while it does remove guns from circulation, it does not reduce gun violence.

"All of them have said they are not effective in reducing gun violence," he said. "Yes, they're effective in getting some guns off the street, but normally those are not the guns that are involved in violent crimes."

Hodge said he'd rather see the money spent on targeted intervention programs for those involved in violent crime. Programs that support drug treatment, alcohol treatment, affordable housing, and job placement.

"That would be a better bang for your buck," said Hodge.

Navalta said she felt the criticism stemmed from it being hard to quantify success when you remove a gun from the streets.

"What I like to point to is the fact that we have no idea how in how many lives any of these guns could have [taken], but we know that when these guns are surrendered at a gun buyback, that probability drops to zero," she said. She added an anecdotal story from a recent buyback in California where a father turned in an AR-15 he said his son had purchased online and hidden in his room. "The father was so stunned and shocked and afraid of what he was planning to do with this, he literally was going to throw it in the river. And his daughter said, 'No, bring it to the gun buyback, because anyone can find it if you toss it that way.' And he brought it over."

A spokesperson for Stoney said the administration would gauge the success of the program by how well it meets the following goals: "To reduce the number of guns on the street. To provide people a safe opportunity to dispose of their firearms. And to create partnerships and community conversations on public safety."

" Recent gun buybacks have collected illegally configured guns like assault weapons and ghost guns. This program is just one of multiple gun violence prevention strategies being implemented by the city to address this problem," added the spokesperson. "If it saves just one life, it will be worth it."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Richmond car thefts up 42% city-wide, up 218% downtown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The River City is becoming more known for its car theft rate these days. Richmond Police are now sounding the alarm, saying the stats show it’s 42% higher compared to this same time last year. That’s 421 cars reported stolen, including one overnight. “We...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Richmond City Council approves gun buyback program

The program voted on at Monday night's Richmond City Council meeting, gives civilians the opportunity to sell their privately owned firearms to the city with no questions asked. The initiative aims to get more guns off the streets, especially in the wake of escalating violence across the city.
RICHMOND, VA
virginiamercury.com

Massive Lego plant coming to Chesterfield and more Virginia headlines

• Dr. Colin Greene, Virginia’s new health commissioner, has repeatedly downplayed the role of racism in health disparities, leaving some staff at the state’s Department of Health fearful for their jobs. “If you say racism, you’re blaming White people,” he said.— Washington Post. •...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: June 13-19, 2022

This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in identifying a male who stole a vehicle in Henrico County. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Henrico Police received a call from a woman reporting her vehicle had been stolen on Saturday, May 28. The complainant told detectives she had parked her vehicle around 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Pilots Lane and unknowingly dropped her keys in the grass.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Hodge
Person
Levar Stoney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Politics Local#Richmond City Council
NRVNews

Jones, George Christopher

George “Chris” Jones, son of George W. Jones and the late Ruth Crowell was born on December 4, 1968 in Richmond, Virginia. After fighting a good fight, he departed this life on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. As a native and resident of Richmond,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond youth violence prevention grants announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of Richmond grassroots organizations are splitting a big pot of money to find ways to keep area youth away from violence this summer. More than 35 groups are on the receiving end of a total of $425,000 in grant money. Those groups are creating positive youth programs and services this summer, targeting those between 12 and 19.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Deadly horse and buggy crashes are increasing. Virginia has no plan to turn the trend around.

In December of 2019, the Yoder family was traveling east on Route 60 in Buckingham County when George M. Lee crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into their horse and buggy, killing mother Sylvia Yoder, throwing her husband from the vehicle and sending their four children ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old to the […] The post Deadly horse and buggy crashes are increasing. Virginia has no plan to turn the trend around. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Richmond schools increase bus driver pay to combat shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday night, the Richmond School Board made a final adjustment to next year’s budget to include an increase in the starting pay for bus drivers to $23 an hour. RPS division leaders said it will now be the highest paying school district when it comes...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy