Emmett, MI

Victim recounts moment wrong-way driver crashed into vehicle, killing 'love of (her) life'

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago

A crash victim recounted to a courtroom the moment a pickup collided head-first with the vehicle she was riding in, killing the man she described as the "love of my life" in March 2021.

Speaking before the sentencing for James Stanich Monday, Alanea López said she was in a car with Graham Wiltse on I-69 in Emmett Township when they saw another vehicle's headlights coming directly at them.

"What happened next will be forever etched in my mind," López said. "It was like a grenade had went off. Spinning in circles. Tires screeching. Glass breaking. Everything went black."

López said she was forced to climb over Wiltse to exit the car and scream for help at passing vehicles.

"There are times that I feel I am withering away from reality in my health and my mind," she said. "I'm tired."

López and Wiltse's family members crowded the courtroom's benches, wearing blue t-shirts that read "Team Graham" on the front and "Wiltse 35" on the back.

Stanich was sentenced to between 25 and 35 years in prison with credit for 437 days served for driving the wrong way on I-69 on March 7, 2021, causing the crash that killed Wiltse, 30, of Sterling Heights, and injured López and one other. He was also ordered to pay $2,199 in restitution.

In May, Stanich was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death and tampering with evidence.

Loved ones describe Wiltse as caring, selfless person

López and Wiltse's family members described him as a caring, selfless person with a wonderful smile and infectious laugh. He loved cars, his dog and volunteering for various charities.

"Graham never met a stranger and he was always willing to help," Lopez said. "He would give the shirt of his back if needed. That's just who he was."

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Deegan read from a letter from Josh Wiltse, Graham Wiltse's brother. Josh Wiltse said his older brother was protective of him and taught him so much. His favorite time of year was fall weekends, when the two watched football together.

"I just can't wrap my head around the fact that I will never talk to him or never do anything brotherly again," Deegan said, reading from Josh Wiltse's letter.

Deegan also read a letter from Jackie Wiltse, Graham Wiltse's mother. She said Graham was a great son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend.

Stanich's decision to drive while impaired shows that he had no regard for himself of others' wellbeing, Jackie Wiltse wrote.

"James Stanich is the heartless person who took my son from me," Deegan read from the letter. "How could you have gotten behind the wheel of your vehicle and drive, knowing how impaired you were? You will never have my forgiveness."

Before his sentencing, Stanich apologized to Wiltse's family and loved ones for the pain he had caused. He said he would continue to think of, hope and pray for Wiltse's family for the rest of his life.

"I am very truly sorry," Stanich said.

Arguing for a lighter sentence, Joseph Lavigne, Stanich's attorney, said his client had showed an extraordinary amount of remorse since the crash. Not only was Wiltse's family affected, but so was Stanich's, he said.

Deegan and St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Michael West said Stanich showed a huge amount of basic disregard for others' safety. Three controlled substances were in his system at the time of the crash, including Dust Off, which he had huffed in the hours before the crash.

"The level of intoxication and the risk that you put countless people in on that day is overwhelming," West said.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

