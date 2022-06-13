ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez placed on restricted list due to 'personal matters'

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2114NW_0g9Yqfia00

The Detroit Tigers will be without left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez for the foreseeable future.

Rodriguez, who signed a five-year, $77 million contract in November, told the Tigers he isn't coming back to the team because of a personal matter. The 29-year-old has been placed on the restricted list.

It's unclear if Rodriguez will return to the Tigers.

TONIGHT'S GAME:Tigers lineup vs. White Sox: Kody Clemens at 2B, Jonathan Schoop gets off day

"Eduardo Rodriguez has informed the club that due to personal matters he will not rejoin the team at this time," Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement Monday. "As a result, Eduardo has been placed on the restricted list until further notice."

While on the restricted list, Rodriguez will not be paid his salary and will not gain MLB service time. He does not count toward the 40-man roster. The Tigers have not disclosed the reason for his absence.

"The statement is what it is," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Monday.

Rodriguez pitched eight games for the Tigers before suffering an injury. He landed on the injured list May 22, but pitched four scoreless innings Thursday for Triple-A Toledo as part of his rehab assignment.

He seemed ready to return to the Tigers.

TIGERS NEWSLETTER:Everything you need to know about Casey Mize and Tommy John

"The restricted list part is the relationship with the player and the organization," Hinch said. "I knew he wasn't going to make his start, and he wasn't going to pitch in the minor leagues or the major leagues at this time. This was inevitable."

Hinch has been in contact with Rodriguez.

"I'm looking forward to his return, whenever that is," Hinch said. "Continue to support him."

In 2022, Rodriguez has a 4.38 ERA with 17 walks and 34 strikeouts across 39 innings. He pitched his first six MLB seasons for the Boston Red Sox but missed the entire 2020 season with COVID-19 and myocarditis.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers

The Detroit Tigers were hoping to get veteran starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez back from the Injured List in the near future after having gone a month without the left-hander. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. E-Rod informed the Tigers that, due to personal matters, he would not be returning to the organization at this time. […] The post Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox ace placed on restricted list by Tigers

Just eight starts into his tenure with the Detroit Tigers, Eduardo Rodriguez's future with the organization appears unclear. Rodriguez, 29, who signed in Detroit on a five-year, $77 million deal in November following six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, has been placed on the restricted list by the team.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Sox lose infielder Jonathan Araúz on waivers to Orioles

Former Red Sox infielder Jonathan Arauz has been claimed off waivers by the Orioles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. Boston had designated Arauz for assignment last Friday in order to create a spot on both the 26- and 40-man roster for outfielder Rob Refsnyder. Arauz, who turns 24 in...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter could be top candidate for Michigan baseball job

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch lost two assistant coaches to head coaching jobs at their alma maters last season: third base coach Chip Hale to Arizona and assistant hitting coach Jose Cruz Jr. to Rice. A third assistant, pitching coach Chris Fetter, could be the top candidate to take over as Michigan's head coach, after longtime head coach Erik Bakich has reportedly departed for Clemson. Another candidate could be Central Michigan head coach Jordan Bischel. ...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Cora clears up Chris Sale's role when he returns to Red Sox

What will Chris Sale's role be when he makes his long-awaited return to the Boston Red Sox? Alex Cora set the record straight on Wednesday. Despite speculation about Sale joining the bullpen, Cora told WEEI he sees the left-hander in the starting rotation when he's back from injury. “I believe...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Al Avila
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Kody Clemens
Person
Casey Mize
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Texas Rangers: Time, TV and radio for series opener

Detroit Tigers (24-38) vs. Texas Rangers (29-33) When: 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Where: Comerica Park in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers radio affiliates). First-pitch forecast: Clear, high-80s. Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Beau Brieske (1-5, 4.34 ERA) vs. Rangers LHP Martín Perez (4-2, 2.18 ERA). WEDNESDAY'S LOSS:Detroit...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Free Press

'The Pistons Pulse': We rate fan submissions for NBA draft, free agency best-case scenarios

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, the guys lean on our listeners, who submit their best-case scenarios for how the NBA draft and offseason should play out for the Pistons....
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy