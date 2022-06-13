ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Joe Jonas stars in ‘Don’t Mess With Texas’ campaign

By Ricky Garcia
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9Ov8_0g9Yqepr00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you want to see the Year 3000? Joe Jonas suggests you don’t litter.

Joe Jonas, a musician and member of the Jonas Brothers, is encouraging people not to litter. The Texas native, originally from the Dallas area, is the newest face for the decades long “Don’t Mess with Texas” campaign. Since the 80’s, the Texas Department of Transportation’s campaign has been educating Texans on ways to keep the state clean.

In the new campaign videos , Jonas inspires his office to contribute to his efforts in keeping Texas beautiful by caring for its roadways. Jonas takes a comical approach, rocking flashy and loud western attire and using bold messaging to stop littering.

“Joe understands the pride that we have in our state and in keeping it clean for everyone to enjoy its beauty, now and in the future” said Becky Ozuna, coordinator for the Don’t Mess With Texas campaign, in a release. “We are thrilled to have Joe join us in bringing attention to our litter-free message through his comedic talent and timing.”

Jonas joins a long list of Texas celebrities who have joined the campaign over the years, including George Strait, Willie Nelson, the Black Pumas, Eva Longoria, Erykah Badu, the Randy Rogers Band and Matthew McConaughey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
B93

Texas Ranks In The Top 5 Of Beer Drinkers In America

Would you believe me if I told you that Americans are reported to drink in excess of 6.3 billion gallons of beer? That is a lot of brew. But where is it all going? I went on the search to find out what state puts away the most beer and found out that it varies quite a bit by state.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Poll: O'Rourke gains on Abbott in race for governor

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.com) -- The race for Texas governor is tightening in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. A new poll from Quinnipiac University found 48% of Texas voters say they support Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection, and 43% support his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke.In the previous version of the poll, in December of 2021, Abbott led 52%-37%.When asked specifically about gun laws, the poll found large majorities support two specific proposals: background checks and raising the purchasing age.By a margin of 93% to 6%, Texas voters support requiring background checks for all gun buyers. Voters also support raising the minimum age nationwide to purchase a gun to 21, 73%-25%.A nationwide assault weapons ban had Texas voters about evenly split, with 47% in favor and 49% opposed.The poll sampled 1,257 registered Texas voters between June 9 and June 13, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.Political reporter Jack Fink will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m. on CBS 11 and CBS News Dallas-Ft. Worth.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
George Strait
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Joe Jonas
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

I Had To Call Midland Police On My Neighbor

Living in an apartment, depending on where you are is an adventure all in itself sometimes. You never know what you're going to run into because there are so many people living in close proximity to you that almost anything is possible... And there was one night while living in an apartment in Midland that I had to call 9-1-1 on my upstairs neighbor. Not because their kids were yelling and screaming and carrying on like little ones will do-making it sound like a stampede on my ceiling... But for a reason that no one should ever have to go thru.
MIDLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Tribal gaming in Texas wins major victory

HOUSTON – The US Supreme Court just handed a major victory to the Alabama-Coushatta and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribes of Texas. In a split, 5-4 decision, the Justices ruled Texas cannot prevent the tribes from offering electronic bingo gaming on these reservations. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Gov. Greg Abbott's notes on Uvalde shooting released

UVALDE, Texas — Handwritten notes from Gov. Greg Abbot on the Uvalde school shooting contain no mention of the quick police action he commended in a May 25 press conference, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The Statesman obtained the notes, taken during a briefing with law enforcement, through the Texas...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jonas Brothers#Texans#Nexstar Media Inc
KVUE

Texas melons exceptionally sweet, down in yields

TEXAS, USA — Recently harvested watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew presented high levels of sweetness and sugar content amid lower yields, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services reported. Cantaloupe producers said a surplus of moisture and absence of rainfall are causes of the increased sweetness, which is measured through a value...
WESLACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Texas missing persons

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the Texas Equusearch […]
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas pastor is elected president of Southern Baptist Convention

ANAHEIM, California — As Bart Barber, a tall Texas pastor in a suit and tie, walked outside the convention hall in Anaheim, Southern Baptists stopped to congratulate their new president. They shook his hand, patted his back and took pictures. When Barber put his name in the ring for Southern Baptist Convention president, there was similar enthusiasm from friends who texted asking if he was excited to go for the position.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott celebrates record number of Fortune 500 companies, while Beto O'Rourke calls out "the Abbott tax".

In a recent statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the fact that Texas is home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other state in the US. This is a major accomplishment that speaks to the business-friendly environment that Abbott has fostered in Texas. However, his opponent Beto O'Rourke has accused Abbott of creating a "tax" that has led to Texans paying more for energy. O'Rourke says that Texans will be paying more for energy for decades to come because of the policies put in place by Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Higher prices cause some Texas restaurants to raise menu prices

LOCKHART, Texas (Nexstar) — The price of everything is going up, and restaurants across Texas are trying to keep up. Some are having to raise menu prices. Even at one of the most established barbecue places around, known in Texas for almost 100 years, inflation cuts deep at Black’s in Lockhart. “We’ve tried to do […]
LOCKHART, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy