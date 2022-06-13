ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Community invited to celebrate Juneteenth at Hendersonville Farmers Market

By Staff Reports
Times-News
Times-News
 2 days ago
On Saturday, June 18, Hendersonville Farmers Market will celebrate Juneteenth with activities, free food, and learning experiences for the whole family.

The event will take place at the same location and time as the regular market at 650 Maple Street from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Customers can expect to have access to all the locally made products from regular season vendors in addition to the south end of the market being dedicated to Juneteenth, according to a news release from the city.

“This is an event for the community to come together to create unity,” says Melinda Lowrance, who represents the Star Lite Chapter #510 Order of the Eastern Star which is leading the event.

The Juneteenth Market will feature free barbeque (taking donations), face painting, a DJ, dancing, bubbles, book display, and a local Black/African American history display. Guest speakers include Andrew Aydin, who worked with the late Congressman John Lewis, and Preston Blakely, Mayor of Fletcher.

