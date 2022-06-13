ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oil and Gas prices effective June 13, 2022

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2gCI_0g9YqVqC00

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 4 p.m. EST Monday.

Natural Gas —$8.67 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $4.641; Mid-grade: $4.952; Premium: $5.183; Diesel: $5.250

Yesterday – Regular: $4.640; Mid-grade: $4.928; Premium: $5.169; Diesel: $5.241

Year ago - Regular: $2.754; Mid-grade: $3.011; Premium: $3.241; Diesel: $2.954

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Monday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$117.50

Oklahoma Sour

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted May 20

COMPLETION

Custer: Kaiser-Francis Oil Co.; Muno 5-13-16 No. 1H Well; NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 05-13N-16W; 2,129 barrels oil per day, 205,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 16,863.

Ellis: Mewbourne Oil Co.; Joe Don 291/20 OB No. 1H Well; NE1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 20-18N-24W; 374 barrels oil per day, 712,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 19,964.

Mewbourne Oil Co.; Sally Jaree 32/5 BO No. 1H Well; NW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 05-17N-24W; 306 barrels oil per day, 782,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 20,375.

Major: Crawley Petroleum Corp.; Koehn Farms No. 1-18MH Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 18-22N-10W; TD 11,839.

INTENT TO DRILL

Canadian: Marathon Oil Co.; Janice 1409 No. 2-13-24MXH Well; SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 12-14N-09W; TD 21,571.

Marathon Oil Co.; Janice 1409 No. 3-13-24MXH Well; SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 12-14N-09W; TD 20,788.

Carter: Yale Oil Association Inc.; Maywalker No. 3-34 Well; C E1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4 of 34-05S-02W; TD 12,000.

Dewey: Mewbourne Oil Co.; Dalynne 15 PA No. 1H Well; C N1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 (BHL) of 15-17N-16W; TD 14,180.

Major: Comanche Exploration Co. LLC; Stewart No. 29-1H Well; N1/2 N1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 29-20N-15W; TD 13,981.

McClain: Charter Oak Production Co. LLC; Kalahari No. 1-4-33XH Well; All (Multi) of 04-05N-01W; TD 18,000.

Texas: Breitburn Operating LP; Witt-Worth 27 No. 675W Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 27-05N-13E; TD 6460.

SOURCE Enverus

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Pumps at Oklahoma gas station shut down after water found in tanks

GUTHRIE, Okla. — The pumps at an Oklahoma gas station were shut down after water was found in the tanks. When inspectors found an inch and a half of water in an E-10 tank, they immediately shut the pumps down. Obviously, water can cause serious damage to an engine but the Oklahoma Corporation Commission said this was nothing more than an accident.
GUTHRIE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Luttrell explains why an amendment to temporarily lower gas prices failed

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ponca City Rep. Ken Luttrell explained today that the House of Representatives voted to kill legislation aimed at lowering gas prices because it would take away from county road and bridge funds. House Bill 1008XXX amendment, authored by Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, would suspend the state...
PONCA CITY, OK
KHOU

'It is very alarming' | Texas sees increase in first-time callers needing help paying mortgage, utilities as prices continue to rise across U.S.

HOUSTON — Americans across the country are feeling the strain on their wallets as inflation soars. The U.S. is now bracing for a potential recession as the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline sits at more than $5. It’s a new record high. Food prices are up 10% in the last year and the cost of travel is up 38% from one year to the next.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Texas State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
ocolly.com

$100 million manufacturing facility to be put in Stillwater: The local take

USA Rare Earth, the first rare earth and critical minerals mining company in the western hemisphere, has announced that they are bringing a $100 million manufacturing facility to Stillwater in 2023. The new Stillwater plant will convert rare earth oxides into metals, magnets and other products for things like electric...
STILLWATER, OK
Toni Koraza

Kansas to face prolonged food shortages

Food shortages increase when food prices sprout out of control, and the supply chain encounters prolonged delays. A food shortage means there is a lack of reliable and nutritious meals or the supplies to make those meals. Food shortages lead to much more than hunger. Lack of quality food increases the risk of chronic health issues. Detrimental effects of food shortages include diseases, hospitalization, and increased healthcare costs.
KANSAS STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma cities back out of plans for commuter rail-line system

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several cities are backing out of plans for a commuter rail-line system, put together by the Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma. City leaders said a big reason why they backed out was finances, specifically sales taxes, would go up. Even with some cities dropping out, planning for the train line is ongoing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Diesel#Sour Oklahoma#Kaiser Francis Oil Co#Mewbourne Oil Co#Crawley Petroleum Corp#Canadian#Marathon Oil Co
kiowacountypress.net

Oklahoma lands nation's first rare earth metal and manufacturing facility

(The Center Square) - A newly announced rare earth metal and manufacturing facility will create more than 100 new jobs and increase Oklahoma's domestic energy production, officials said. USA Rare Earth LLC selected Stillwater to locate the first rare earth metal and manufacturing facility in the nation, Governor Kevin Stitt...
KXII.com

Oklahoma House to vote on inflation relief bills on Wednesday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In a special session, Oklahoma House Republicans began introducing several bills designed to help Oklahomans deal with inflation on Monday. 15 inflation relief bills were proposed, tackling everything from personal income tax, business taxes, to grocery taxes. Some of the bills would be in place for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Look Inside the Most Expensive House for Sale in Oklahoma and See What $6,950,000 Will Buy!

Take a quick virtual tour of the most expensive house, better yet mega-mansion that's currently for sale in Oklahoma. I came across this listing by accident while browsing about and looking at houses on Zillow.com and was blown away. You'd be surprised at just how many mansions the Sooner State has, this one however could be the biggest and best yet! Take a look at the photo gallery below and you'll quickly see why!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
news9.com

15 Inflation Relief Measures Seek To Cut Personal Taxes, Agency Budgets

The State House introduced a series of bills aimed at providing inflation relief. The legislature gaveled in to the third special session Monday morning, which was called by Governor Kevin Stitt to eliminate the state grocery tax and reduce personal income tax. House lawmakers introduced a series of bills after...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Hazy skies in Oklahoma to ease by week’s end

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Have you noticed a bit of haze or dust in the air? That is dust carried thousands of miles from the Sahara Desert! Its not uncommon for the hazy skies to be caused by this around late Spring and Summer. The good news is that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Top Places To Pitch A Tent In Oklahoma

If you've spent enough time in the Wichita Mountains, some say the "new" wears off. While I never get bored fishing my favorite spots out there, some do get tired of the same old trails and campsites. It's human nature I suppose. Last night the discussion around the fit pit...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Almost $70 Million in Pandemic Relief Projects Head to Governor

Almost $70 million in pandemic relief projects now await approval by Gov. Kevin Stitt as the Oklahoma Legislature continued work Wednesday on a special session on the state’s share of $1.87 billion under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The House approved a package of seven bills on Wednesday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN News

CDC recommends masks for more Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eight Kansas counties have enough new coronavirus cases that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people should wear a mask when they are in public indoor spaces, such as stores and churches. The counties are Cherokee, Gove, Hodgeman, Kingman, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, and Trego. The Kansas Department of […]
KANSAS STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy