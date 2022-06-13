OKC Mayor David Holt presents former Thunder star Russell Westbrook with key to city

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt presented former Thunder star Russell Westbrook with a key to the city Monday afternoon at Capitol Hill High School.

“That’s pretty cool, actually,” Westbrook said, holding the key. “That’s nice.”

Westbrook was back in Oklahoma City to dedicate an outdoor futsal court — similar to a soccer field, but much smaller and with a hard surface — he donated through his Why Not? Foundation.

Westbrook, standing at midcourt under the blazing sun, gave a quick speech before posing for photos and chatting with Capitol Hill students.

“My foundation, we want to continue to support things in Oklahoma City as much as we can,” Westbrook said. “This place for me was home, and it still is home for me.”

Holt introduced Westbrook before handing Westbrook the key to the city.

“It’s my understanding that today’s event was not publicly advertised,” Holt said, “because half of Oklahoma City would have shown up this morning.”

Holt noted that 10 years ago Sunday night, the Thunder beat the Heat 105-94 in Game 1 of the 2012 NBA Finals. Westbrook had 27 points and 11 assists.

“That was one of many hundreds of amazing memories that this MVP, this Oklahoma hall of famer, this Oklahoma City legend left us with,” Holt said. “But more importantly, it’s the incredible philanthropic donations that he made and continues to make.”

Westbrook spent the first 11 years of his career with the Thunder. The triple-double king was named MVP in 2016-17, and he made eight All-Star appearances as a Thunder.

Westbrook has played for three teams — the Rockets, Wizards and Lakers — since being traded from Oklahoma City in the summer of 2019 .

