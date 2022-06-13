ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evening with author Neil Zurcher planned at Dover Public Library on June 30

DOVER — Author Neil Zurcher will speak about his latest book "Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten" at 6:30 p.m. June 30 at the Dover Public Library.

He will share details about 10 disasters from Ohio’s past that deliver tragic lessons and inspiring examples of heroism.

He will revisit the devastating Xenia tornado, the sudden and shocking Silver Bridge collapse, the statewide Blizzard of ‘78, the deadly Who concert stampede in Cincinnati, an ill-fated group parachute jump over Lake Erie, the Fitchville nursing home fire and others.

During his career, Zurcher logged more than a million miles on Ohio’s roads over 25 years as a TV travel reporter. He was the original host of the One Tank Trips travel report, which aired on Fox8 television in Cleveland and has since been imitated in other television markets throughout the United States.

He has also written about travel for AAA Ohio Motorist mMagazine and The Plain Dealer.

Zurcher received the Distinguished Service award from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Silver Circle award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He also received an Emmy, the Award for Excellence in Broadcasting from the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters, and has been inducted into the Cleveland Press Club Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame and received their Living Legacy Award in 2007.

His books include "Ohio Oddities: A Guide to the Curious Attractions of the Buckeye State;" "Best of One Tank Trips: Great Getaway Ideas in and Around Ohio;" and "Strange Tales from Ohio: True Stories of Remarkable People, Places, and Events in Ohio History."

The library is at 525 N. Walnut St., Dover. Register online at www.doverlibrary.org or call the library at 330-343-6123.

IN THIS ARTICLE
