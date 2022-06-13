ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TGen's Runway for Research fashion show tickets on sale

The second Runway for Research, a fashion show and fundraising event, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Neiman Marcus at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

The event is to support women’s cancer research at the Translational Genomics Research Institute, an affiliate of City of Hope, according to a press release.

Event plans and updates were discussed with the committee by the Runway for Research committee co-chairs Vicki Vaughn and Bijen Dyrek at High Society, the Scottsdale resale boutique of Paradise Valley resident Beth McRae. Limited tickets are now on sale and on track to sell out, according to a press release.

Runway for Research is a fun way to bring the community together to celebrate women’s cancer survivors and support TGen’s pioneering DNA-based research, which uses the power of the human genome to provide hope and answers for cancer patients, the press release stated.

The event is a partnership with Neiman Marcus and Scottsdale Fashion Square, featuring dozens of models showcasing the latest fall fashions, food and drinks and a silent auction.

Tickets can be purchased at www.tgen.org/runway. For more information, contact event manager Amiee Lay at 602-343-8502 or 760-310-6023, or email alay@tgen.org.

