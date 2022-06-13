ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Son will share father’s World War II experience on a B-17 bomber

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErFJC_0g9YqPXq00

DOVER — Steve Patrick of Dover will share the experiences of his father as a crew member of a World War II B-17 bomber. His program "One WWII B-17 Bomber and One Crew Member's Story — 1942 to 2022" will be held at the Dover Public Library at 6:30 p.m. June 27.

John “Bob” Robert Patrick, a 1939 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, was the crew chief on a B-17 bomber during World War II. The crew was on its way to England to join the war when bad weather and low fuel forced them to land on the arctic ice cap in Greenland. The crew was rescued after 10 days, but the plane, which was relatively undamaged in the landing, was left behind. It wasn’t until 1964 that someone spotted the B-17 bomber. In 1995, all parts of the plane were retrieved and moved to Oregon where it was completely restored.

In 2000, a Cincinnati businessman bought the plane with the intention of making it the centerpiece of a World War II memorial. In 2012, the businessman, realizing that he was not going to be able to finish the project, donated the plane to the National Museum of World War II in New Orleans, La. Today, the plane is displayed at one of the museum's pavilions.

“I have done this program several times since moving here in 2008,” said Steve Patrick, “and each time I give it I find new material I never knew about. The details are fascinating.”

Sherrel Rieger, adult program specialist, said, “It is a remarkable coincidence that Patrick will be sharing images and displaying artifacts exactly 80 years after his father’s historical journey began — June 27, 1942!”

The library is at 525 N. Walnut St., Dover. Register online at www.doverlibrary.org or call the library at 330-343-6123.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Your Radio Place

Cambridge native and WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio -Donald Bennett , who was born in Cambridge on June 13, 1922 has celebrated his 100th birthday. Bennett grew up in Cambridge and went to Cambridge High school, where he dropped out after breaking his leg his sophomore year. He then lived in various states while working.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Oregon State
City
Dover, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Oregon, OH
Dover, OH
Government
thewinebuzz.com

Northern Ohio Winery Roundup

When you tour a winey, you have a unique opportunity to experience the creative energy, hard work and determination that turns a great vision, into a delicious reality. The wineries of Northern Ohio successfully balance grape growing and winemaking, with tasting and touring experiences for appreciative visitors who return again and again. This is how some of them do it.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Bear chills out on porch in North Jackson

A North Jackson Family got some unexpected entertainment Tuesday night as a bear visited the neighborhood. Jaemi Stamm and her husband Jesse spotted the black bear standing on the porch with its big paws hanging over the railing of a neighbor's home at around 10:30 p.m. The couple's children expressed...
NORTH JACKSON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Patrick
Person
Robert Patrick
ashlandsource.com

Penn Station East Coast Subs to open Ashland location

ASHLAND — Penn Station East Coast Subs will open a new restaurant Monday, June 20 at 1012 Sugarbush Drive in Ashland. The restaurant is owned by Hank Barnard, Brian Bullerman and Steve Pryor. Pryor has worked for Penn Station restaurants for 27 years. Pryor started as a general manager for a multi-unit Penn Station franchisee in Dayton, where he moved up to operations director and vice president of operations. He joined HB3, LLC as managing owner in 2018. This will be the group’s ninth Penn Station restaurant in Northwest Ohio.
ASHLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Man Arrested for Striking Pedestrian, One Dies

Mary Alice Reporting – A Tuesday night incident where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle has been resolved with an arrest. At roughly 8:55pm, New Philadelphia Police were called about a pedestrian being struck on East High Avenue, at the Beaver Creek Apartments. Responding law enforcement found two injured men, who were transported to the hospital.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Bomber#B 17
ashlandsource.com

Humans & canines gather to break ground on new Ashland Co. Dog Shelter

ASHLAND — County commissioners, city council members, the mayor, community members, and a handful of dogs gathered Tuesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Ashland County Dog Shelter. “This is a great day for the county and the community. And like we said, it just gives the life...
Cleveland Scene

"We Aren't the First, We Won't Be the Last": A Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

Editor’s Note: The letter below was submitted to The Buckeye Flame by a parent who is in the process of moving her family out of Ohio state because of proposed legislation, including House Bill 454, which would ban gender affirming care for her 11-year-old transgender child. The Buckeye Flame generally does not publish letters or commentary without including the name of the author. In this case, the parent asked to be anonymous due to fears related to physical and emotional safety the child and family members. The Buckeye Flame has taken steps to independently verify the identity of the parent and details included in the letter.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Community clothing ministry is a prayer come to fruition

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – For years, Denise Walsh wanted to help. “I had this idea for a clothing ministry in my heart for six or seven years,” she explained, “knowing there was such a need in Medina County to help women and children escaping from abuse or trafficking, as well as for foster families taking on new responsibilities.”
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
cleveland19.com

Marc’s celebrates Grand Opening of new store in Barberton, OH

On Wednesday, June 15th, shoppers will get their first look inside Barberton’s brand new Marc’s store! Marc’s is moving into the former Kmart building located at 241 Wooster Road North in the Magic City Shopping Center. The 40,000+ square-foot store offers a fresh, new shopping experience that...
BARBERTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Chemical plant explosion injures 3 in Wooster

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Three people were injured after a chemical plant exploded Tuesday morning, the Wooster Fire Department confirmed. The incident took place after 10 a.m., with fire crews being called to the Quasar energy plant on Secrest Road. Firefighters said they saw smoke when they arrived on the scene and began to size […]
WOOSTER, OH
WFMJ.com

Horse perishes in Columbiana County barn fire

Investigators suspect that lightning may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a barn in Columbiana County early Tuesday, killing a horse that was trapped inside. Sandy Creek Joint Fire District Chief Aaron Stoller tells 21 News that someone reported seeing lightning strike in the area of Stump Road and Bates Road in West Township about an hour before the barn fire was reported at around 4:30 a.m.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

$35,000 reward offered for tips in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police announced Wednesday a private donor is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the murder of Giovanni Stanford. This is in addition to the $5,000 reward being offered by the Summit County...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy