ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

RI Health Department employee charged with child porn has died

By Amy Russo, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkb17_0g9YqN1c00

A Rhode Island Department of Health employee who was charged with possessing child pornography has died unexpectedly, the Department of Health confirmed Monday.

Jeffrey Hill, 46, of South Kingstown, who worked as youth suicide prevention project manager, was arrested by the state police's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force last week after authorities determined that the internet connection at his Wakefield home had been used to upload child pornography.

The Department of Health had placed Hill on administrative leave following his arrest.

Previous story: Youth program manager at RI Health Department charged with possessing child pornography

In an email to staff on Monday morning, interim Health Director Dr. James McDonald announced Hill's death.

"Grieving is something we have all experienced in life as we process the loss of a friend, loved one or co-worker," McDonald wrote. "Grieving is a personal and necessary journey, and death is a normal and often unwelcome part of life. We spend the best hours of our day at work, and it is common for us to have strong positive relationships with our co-workers. As each of us embark on this journey of grieving the loss of Jeff, we will all process this news in our own personal way, which is normal and expected."

During his arraignment, Hill was ordered not to have unsupervised contact with minors, and was allowed only restricted internet access. He was released on $5,000 surety bail.

It was not immediately clear when and how Hill had died.

McDonald told staff that counselors are being made available this week. He also sent colleagues a handout on coping with trauma.

"At times like this, I tend to focus on positive past memories, which can provide some comfort," McDonald said in his memo to staff. "I also have noticed as I work through my own grieving, I often find more in my life to be thankful for and more perspective on the challenges that others face every day that I am not aware of. I ask staff to reflect in the manner that seems most appropriate for you, the grief Jeff’s family is experiencing as they mourn this unexpected tragic event."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Health Department employee charged with child porn has died

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Kingstown, RI
South Kingstown, RI
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Youth Suicide#Ri Health Department#The Department Of Health
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy