Guest Opinion: Pennridge redistricting article raises interesting points

 2 days ago
This newspaper’s article from June 5 on the proposed Pennridge redistricting plan brought up some good points about a complicated subject that are worth a second look.

One of a newspaper’s many First Amendment roles is to offer space for people and groups to introduce subjects that can be debated. One such space was the article, “PCDR seeks voting districts.” It presented some, but not all, of the important points in a movement to change how Pennridge school board directors are elected.

In short, a group called the Pennridge Citizens for Direct Representation (PCDR) is petitioning a judge to divide the Pennridge School District into three voting regions, instead of an at-large election district, based on these concepts set-off in quotes. My responses follow:

  1. “It is atypical for a school district to use at-large voting.” Statewide 69% of suburban districts use at-large voting, according to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. That number is closer to 60% in the Philly suburbs. Bucks County has seven regional and six at-large districts. Chester County is mostly regional, while Montgomery County and Delaware County are mostly at-large districts.
  2. “Most multi-municipal school districts use regional voting.” It depends on the county. In Montgomery County, 20 of 23 school districts use at-large voting, and 13 districts have more than one municipality.
  3. “Redistricting would not guarantee either political party much of an advantage … And it’s unlikely to change the political make-up of the Republican-controlled board.” This analysis doesn’t include recent voting results with independents influencing elections. In 2021, Pennridge GOP school board candidates won by an average 10.4% margin. If the PCDR’s proposed three regions had been in place, the margins would have gone up to 13.1% and 14.6% for the GOP in two regions, and down to 3.1% in a third district. Clearly, the PCDR map changes the political landscape.
  4. “The primary reason for the effort is to have more equal and direct representation from throughout the eight municipalities that make up our school district.” Pennridge voters currently have equal representation because all votes count the same in an at-large district. Some municipalities don’t have residents on school board because those residents get lost in the election process.
  5. “We believe that neighbors electing neighbors will ensure more localized and balanced representation.” The proposed PCDR map creates a new West Rockhill-Bedminster Township region spanning a distant 14 miles. But it is possible to draw a fairer map with public comment.

The PCDR should pause its petition process and include public input into voting maps and the process. It would help their argument in the best spirit of non-partisanship. And there are many unanswered questions that were surfaced by this newspaper’s article. Else, the matter will be left to judges and attorneys to decide.

Scott Bomboy serves on Perkasie Borough council in Bucks County.

