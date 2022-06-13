Megan Thee Stallion Spoke Up for Abortion Rights at Primavera Sound Festival

When I left the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime at the Tribeca Festival, the last thing I expected was to watch film critics become NFL apologists. Still, here we are. In the documentary Lopez struggles to create the set for her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance, a 14-minute spectacle she split with coheadliner Shakira. Viewers watch her grow frustrated as she boils her decades-long career down to under six minutes, leaving time to make a statement about ICE detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border. The situation deserved more words than any one person could be expected to deliver thoughtfully in just a few minutes, which prompts the star to call the show “the worst idea in the world.” As soon as those words hit Twitter, users spread them like wildfire, no context included.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO