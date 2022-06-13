ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Florida men admit to bringing 100 illegal farm workers to Missouri

By Kevin S. Held
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z52vO_0g9Yq5Dn00

ST. LOUIS – A father and son from Florida and their labor contracting company admitted in federal court last week to bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to Missouri in 2018.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said 37-year-old Jorge Marin-Gomez and 67-year-old Jorge Marin-Perez pleaded guilty to unlawful employment of aliens. Their company, the Marin J. Corporation, entered a guilty plea on April 28 to felony wire fraud.

According to court documents, Marin-Gomez and Marin-Perez admitted to illegal hiring practices from Nov. 17, 2017, through Oct. 20, 2018.

Marin-Gomez, who owned the company, was in charge of applying for visas for workers from Mexico. Marin-Perez was involved in the oversight and decision-making for the application process.

The Marin J. Corporation applied for H-2A visas with the United States government, stating that the workers would be employed in Florida to harvest watermelons and blueberries. However, they relocated 104 workers to a farm in Kennett, Missouri, in direct violation of the visa applications. The workers were used to harvest watermelon and cotton in Kennett.

“These agricultural workers, who were likely looking to simply better their lives through hard work and an honest wage, were instead met with deceit from their employers,” said HSI Acting Special Agent in Charge R. Sean Fitzgerald.

Both Marin-Gomez and Marin-Perez signed a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor in February. According to that agreement, the company must pay $165,805 in back wages to 85 workers who were housed in a former county jail in Missouri. The company must also pay a $75,000 penalty for failure to provide meals and pay the required wage, and for charging workers to obtain employment.

The corporation is scheduled to be sentenced on August 2. Marin-Gomez and Marin-Perez will each be sentenced on September 7.

“Marin J. Corporation and its owners misused the H-2A visa program in order to enrich themselves at the expense of foreign workers and other American employers,” said Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Region of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX2Now

Missouri man accused of illegal dig at Native American site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal indictment accuses a Missouri man and others of breaking into a prehistoric Native American archeological site and using shovels, rakes, and other tools to dig up artifacts, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Seventy-year-old Johnny Lee Brown of Clinton was...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Mexico, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Florida State
City
Kennett, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may be seeing more motorcycles on the road this year. The Motorcycle Industry Council reports sales are up. And, Triple-A says gas prices are a factor. So, it’s not surprising that we have a question about motorcycles in this Fact Finders. The viewer wants to know, Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas fund distribution case heads at Supreme Court Oct. 3

At issue is over $200 million in unclaimed funds from MoneyGram Payment Systems. Being a Delaware corporation, MoneyGram paid the total of its unclaimed funds to the state of Delaware.  Arkansas, through Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, joined with California, Texas and Wisconsin in heading a 29-state coalition that the money should be shared between states.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Workers#Migrant Workers#Visas#Louis#The Marin J Corporation#H 2a#Hsi Acting Special Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Missouri man breaks state record with walleye catch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says that Tim Stilling broke the state record for a walleye caught using an alternate method. The 7 lbs 8 oz fish was caught on the Sac River on May 16, 2022. Stilling is from Morrisville, Missouri. The record-breaking catch...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Farmers will receive 150% of land value under new Missouri eminent domain law

(The Center Square) – Utility companies and governments acquiring agricultural or horticultural land through eminent domain will be required to pay 150% of the fair market value under a bill enacted by Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson. House Bill 2005, sponsored by Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, addresses cases...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association endorses Mike Kehoe for Governor

Jefferson City, Mo — Two years before the gubernatorial election, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has received yet another endorsement, this time from the Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA). On issuing the early endorsement for the 2024 election, MAPA leadership cited Kehoe’s business background and career-long advocacy for critical infrastructure...
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The 1913 dream of Dr. C.H. Diehl at the Current River in Missouri

Welch Building ruins on the Current River.NPS Park Cultural Landscapes Program (public domain). In 1859, a son born to Thomas Welch was named after the Current River--his name was Current River Welch interestingly enough. He was the owner of Welch Cave and its nearby spring. He and his wife had two sons who inherited the cave and spring. Their father died in 1912.
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy