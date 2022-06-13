ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Toronto Van Attacker Sentenced To Life In Prison

By Anna Mehler Paperny
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who plowed a rented van into dozens of people on a busy Toronto street in 2018, killing 11, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. Alek Minassian, 29, was found guilty last year of murdering 10 people and attempting to murder 16. One of the 16 later died...

www.ibtimes.com

PUBLIC SAFETY

