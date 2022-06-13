ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body identified as homicide victim

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 3 days ago

TRIAD — Human remains discovered late last month in Davidson County have been identified as a man believed to have been killed in High Point more than a year ago, and law enforcement agencies have pinpointed three people as responsible for the death.

The case stems from a missing person investigation dating back to May 2021, when a relative of Willie Walters Jr. II reported that Walters hadn’t contacted family members in some time, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said.

The sheriff’s office collaborated with the Thomasville and High Point police departments on the investigation.

Detectives from three agencies located human remains on May 27 off of Smith Drive in Thomasville that later were identified as Walters, Simmons said.

Detectives determined that Walters died off of Sadler Court in southwestern High Point near the Guilford-Davidson County line. His body was discarded in Thomasville, Simmons said.

Three people have been charged, but not all have been arrested. Their names were not released.

“Once all parties have been apprehended, further information about their identity will be available,” Simmons said.

Law enforcement ask that anyone with information about the case contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2051, the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224, Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400 or High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

