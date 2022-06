Soaring high on Twitter is a trailer for the Adult Swim and HBO Max’s Birdgirl. The show’s sophomore season will land on Adult Swim and HBO Max this June. While the confirmation of the show’s return came to us on February 9, we haven’t seen much in the lines of teasers and trailers until now. The second season will focus on Judy Ken Sebben, aka Birdgirl, still struggling to make it in the corporate world and finding herself face-to-face with common problems that giant companies deal with including workplace ethics and cancel culture. The trailer for Season 2 doesn’t go into much detail but promises to bring the same laugh-out-loud moments that the first season delivered.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO