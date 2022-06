RESERVE — Tickets for the much-anticipated return of River Parish Community Theatre’s “Cinderella” will go on sale soon. After illness caused the show to close after just one performance last year, patrons were adamant about their desire to see the show re-staged. Many who did get to see the opening night performance called it the best RPCT has done and the best they’ve seen in our community.

RESERVE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO