John Mulaney to perform in Green Bay in November

Award-winning comedian and writer John Mulaney has announced additional shows for his John Mulaney: From Scratch tour, including a stop in Green Bay.

Mulaney will perform at Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on November 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 15. Details can be found here. Mulaney will also perform in Madison and Milwaukee in August.

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian. In 2018, he traveled the United States with a sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career.” In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.” Starting March 2022, he’ll be touring with his newest hour John Mulaney: From Scratch.

John Mulaney recently joined the five-timers club hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time in February. He began writing for SNL in 2008, creating memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader, and appearing as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew.

He also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello on Broadway. The duo has since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, based on their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. It was recently announced that festivities will continue with a pair of holiday-themed Sack Lunch Bunch specials coming to Comedy Central in the near future.