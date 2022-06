BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — At least two students were suspended from Wenonah High School Wednesday after two weapons were found on campus while summer school was in session. A statement from Birmingham City Schools said safety and security protocols led to the discovery of two weapons at Wenonah HS on Wednesday. BCS said one weapon was discovered with a metal detector and the other was located during a random search of the building shortly after.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO