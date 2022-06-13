ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss baseball lands commitment from Alabama transfer Graham Crawford

By David Eckert, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Jfxr_0g9Yn26t00

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss baseball landed a commitment from Alabama transfer Graham Crawford on Monday.

Crawford, a catcher, spent two seasons locally at Pearl River Community College before playing for the Crimson Tide in 2022.

The Hattiesburg native attended high school at Sumrall, and is listed as a switch hitter. Crawford appeared in seven games for Alabama last season and took only four at-bats.

Before that, he hit .323 with 15 home runs in 2021 at Pearl River. That season, he produced an on-base percentage of .485 and a .724 slugging percentage.

He'll fill an important need for the Golden Eagles, who lacked options at the catching position this season.

When Blake Johnson was injured early in the year, only Rodrigo Montenegro remained for coach Scott Berry to play.

"Literally, I'm praying every morning that he would stay healthy because we literally had no backup," Berry said Sunday.

PROGRESSION: Southern Miss baseball could see 9 of 10 starters return next season

BERRY'S CHALLENGE: Southern Miss baseball coach challenges team after Ole Miss loss: 'Time to take next step'

HIGHLIGHTS: Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss baseball video highlights, score in Sunday's super regional game

Reach Southern Miss writer David Eckert at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss baseball lands commitment from Alabama transfer Graham Crawford

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Alabama Baseball Star Is Reportedly Transferring

One of Alabama's best baseball players is reportedly entering the transfer portal. Per Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports, Zane Denton has officially entered the transfer portal. He led the Crimson Tide in home runs (13) and RBIs (48) this past season as a junior. Denton also batted .308 this season, which...
ALABAMA STATE
WDAM-TV

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Hosemann speaks on modified school calendar

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Hattiesburg on Tuesday afternoon to discuss more classroom time for students and adjusting the school calendars. Hosemann said he has been pushing for more school districts to consider this type of calendar with nine weeks on and three weeks...
HATTIESBURG, MS
altoday.com

J. Pepper Bryars: Here’s who funded some of those silly Pro-Katie Britt advertisements

My mailbox has been infested the last few weeks with a bunch of silly pro-Katie Britt flyers paid for by a group calling itself “Alabama Christian Conservatives.”. Aside from insulting my intelligence with such juvenile propaganda, I found the group’s cynical attempt to exploit my connection to those three words — Alabama, Conservative, and Christian — especially aggravating, and the use of that last one a bit irreverent considering the manipulative language used on the flyers.
ALABAMA STATE
CNHI

Services announced for Officer Kennis Croom

Funeral services for Meridian police officer Kennis Croom were announced Monday as the community gathered to pay tribute his life and legacy. Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in Meridian last Thursday. A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m....
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Sumrall, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg doctor offers advice amid surging COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi have made a major jump, and it’s causing concerns for health officials. Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers reached more than 1,500 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), cases have been slowly rising since April. Dr. Mark Horne, MD, at South Central Regional Medical […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a woman found in Hattiesburg this past Friday has been identified. The Hattiesburg Police Department has confirmed that the deceased woman discovered in the 5300 block of Highway 42 has been identified as 24-year-old Katlyn Carter. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was shot in the leg after an alleged domestic altercation. According to HPD, the shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. on Monday, June 13 in the 800 block of Main Street. When officers arrived on the scene, a woman and man were involved in...
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Crawford
Person
Blake Johnson
Person
Scott Berry
WDAM-TV

Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents have reported individuals searching for checks in mailboxes. On Monday, June 13, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on their Facebook page about the possible targeting of Pine Belt area homes for mail theft. “We are receiving reports...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Miss#Golden Eagles#Baseball Coach#College Baseball#Berry S
mageenews.com

Wolf Pond Sanctuary Closing

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Wolf Pond Sanctuary has been serving Simpson and neighboring counties for more than 10 years. In that time hundreds of dogs have been rescued. Many litters of puppies have been transported to northern states to loving homes.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus city permits given to three potential medical cannabis businesses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three potential medical marijuana dispensaries have taken a small but necessary step towards opening up shop in Columbus. The Columbus Planning Commission approved permits for three businesses that are each vying for a location on Highway 45. Two of the companies are seeking to set...
COLUMBUS, MS
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

723
Followers
248
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy