After going toe to toe with All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Munster final for over 90 minutes, Clare eventually came away with nothing. The Banner's wait for a first provincial title since 1998 goes on. Their Munster drought is a peculiar one, considering they have been largely competitive on the national landscape throughout the past 24 years, and took home the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2013.

