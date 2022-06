Click here to read the full article. David Blitzer is on the verge of a major milestone—owning equity in all five major U.S. sport leagues. The Blitzer group’s agreement to purchase 35% of Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians was approved this week by MLB, pending close, commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Thursday. It includes options to purchase a controlling stake within the decade. When the transaction closes, Blitzer will add an MLB team to his vast sports portfolio, which includes equity stakes in franchises in the NFL, NBA, MLS and NHL, plus a handful of European soccer clubs. While it’s common for...

NFL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO