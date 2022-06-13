ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Press-Gazette

What to know: Green Bay plans warm welcome for cruise ship passengers

By Jeff Bollier, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago

GREEN BAY - For more than 20 years, Green Bay wondered when its cruise ship would come in.

The answer, it turns out, is Thursday.

After years of work and near misses, tourism leaders plan to welcome the 100-plus passengers on American Queen Voyages ' Ocean Navigator when it docks at Leicht Memorial Park at 7 a.m. Thursday. The arrival will mark a milestone in the city's decades-long effort to attract Great Lakes cruise ships to town.

The passengers will spend the day and night docked in Green Bay. The ship will return to Green Bay two weeks later, on Thursday, June 30, again with more than 100 passengers on board. The hope is to convince more cruise operators to bring more ships to Green Bay in the future.

"We hope these guests are the first of many to come," Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said Monday.

Discover Green Bay, the region's tourism marketing agency, plans to welcome the passengers and ship's crew when they disembark at Leicht Memorial Park. The community is invited to stop down, meet some passengers and snap some pics of the ship and the activities. Cameron Teske, Discover Green Bay's vice president of visitor experience, said everyone can help make sure the visitors have a "welcoming, hospitable, exciting day."

RELATED: Green Bay's 20-year voyage to bring cruise ships to downtown ends with arrival this week

Here are some answers about what's going on and when to visit downtown Green Bay, whether to just catch a glimpse of the ship or to welcome new visitors to the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXhDc_0g9YmZwa00

When does the ship arrive and depart?

The Ocean Navigator is scheduled to dock at Leicht Memorial Park around 7 a.m. Thursday. Passengers will disembark an hour or 90 minutes later.

The Ocean Navigator is scheduled to leave Green Bay around 7 a.m. Friday. Its journey will ultimately end in Chicago, where the ship's 14-day cruise began.

Will there be a welcome party?

Yes.

Discover Green Bay plans to have its mobile visitors center, a revamped ambulance, on-site to welcome guests and provide information about attractions, dining and shopping in the area. Downtown Green Bay Inc. and On Broadway Inc. will be on hand to provide support and assistance about things to do that are within walking distance.

Teske said there will be activities to engage passengers as they disembark and Scray Cheese will be supplying some fresh cheese curds. The public is welcome to stop down but must stay in the grassy area of Leicht Park. The concrete area along the dock will be a restricted area off-limits to the public.

What will passengers do in Green Bay?

Discover Green Bay officials and C&M Presents owner Sue Broberg presented American Queen Voyages with almost three-dozen different attractions and visitor experiences it could offer passengers. Broberg's company works with tour buses on similar excursions, but this was her first time planning for a cruise ship.

The cruise ship operator selected four sites that it believed passengers would be most interested in: The Automobile Gallery , Neville Public Museum , National Railroad Museum and, of course, a visit to Lambeau Field .

Buses will operate on a loop to allow passengers to visit each site during the morning hours. Broberg said the route specifically chose to travel on Oneida Street so guides could talk about the region's Native American communities and history.

Some passengers bought a special excursion with their cruise, but the rest will have the afternoon to spend exploring the community.

Why has it taken so long for them to come?

Green Bay has not had the best fortune when cruise ships have planned to come here. More than 20 years ago, high winds on the Bay of Green Bay forced a couple of cruise ships to skip their planned stops.

In 2018, it looked like cruises would come to town, but the ship took longer to repair than planned so it wasn't available to cruise. In 2019, the cruise operator got bought by American Queen Voyages, which said 2020 would be the year. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic canceled cruise plans until this year.

How much does the cruise cost?

The next cruise coming to Green Bay, a 14-day journey that departs Chicago on June 19, has staterooms available for $8,000 per guest. The June 2023 cruise to Green Bay has staterooms still available for $7,100 per guest.

The most expensive stateroom, which includes a veranda, is $11,000.

How often are ships coming to Green Bay?

American Queen Voyages has planned stops in Green Bay on two cruises each year in 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to the company's website.

Tourism and community leaders said they hope the initial stops spur American Queen to include Green Bay to more of its Great Lakes cruises. They hope ships from other cruise lines will begin to come to Green Bay as well.

Stephen Burnett, executive director of the Great Lakes Cruise Association, said the community has already passed a major milestone by bringing ships to town. He said the community will receive a lot of exposure through cruise promotions and the visitors themselves.

"It’s a very powerful way to expose and promote a city. People need to know it’s not just a cruise ship that’s turning up," Burnett said.

Contact Jeff Bollier at (920) 431-8387 or jbollier@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @JeffBollier .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: What to know: Green Bay plans warm welcome for cruise ship passengers

Comments / 2

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Cruise ship set to dock in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than five years in the making, later this week Green Bay will welcome the first passenger cruise ship to ever dock in the city. Ocean Voyager is scheduled to arrive at Leicht Park Thursday morning. The city is rolling out the red carpet for these first-of-its-kind visitors.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Storms leave thousands in Fox Valley and Green Bay without power

APPLETON, WI — High winds from Wednesday night’s storms leave thousands of customers around Green Bay and the Fox Cities in the dark. As of 9:00 P-M, WE Energies says about 15-hundred customers in its Appleton service area lost electrical service during the storms. Nearly 2,200 customers in Freedom were without power. About 325 Fremont customers lost their electric service during the storm. In Hortonville, high winds knocked out power to nearly 1,500.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Farmer’s Market goes on despite threat of storm in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our area had nice -- albeit very hot -- weather earlier Wednesday, and the Farmer’s Market on Broadway in downtown Green Bay did proceed as usual. Market organizers said they made a well-thought-out decision on whether to open, but for the farmers and vendors it’s important that they open for at least a few hours rather than scrap the event completely.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Police advise no travel through Green Bay as storm damage impacts roads

(WLUK) -- The severe storms that have moved through Northeast Wisconsin are causing problems on area roads. Green Bay police and the fire departments are also asking people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary as it deals with storm damage, including trees down, power lines down, street flooding and electricity out across major portions of the city.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Tourism#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Ships#Vehicles#American#Great Lakes
doorcountydailynews.com

Cruise ship arrival carries new opportunity

The sight of cruise ships on Lake Michigan and its passengers in your communities could become more common in the future. The passenger cruise ship Ocean Navigator is scheduled to dock in downtown Green Bay for two days each on June 16th and 30th as a part of excursions organized by American Queen Voyages. Approximately 300 passengers and crew members are on board as they circulate the Great Lakes. While domestic cruises are on the upswing, Jon Jarosh from Destination Door County says it is too early to predict the impact the cruise ships will have on area tourism.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Round Lake Farms: Experience the Unexpected

(WFRV) – You might know AriensCo as a manufacturer of outdoor power equipment but they also have a hospitality division, offering incredible event venues. Round Lake Farms is the newest offering and Food & Beverage Lead Rane Cegelski visited Local 5 Live today along with Event Planner Jillian Reynolds with a peek of what you can expect when you book an event here.
BRILLION, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Storm sends debris flying in Howard

One apprentice says it was a way to get experience and a paycheck and decide if she'd like it as a career. Homeowners quickly got their chainsaws out to deal with the storm damage. Updated: 20 minutes ago. By the time the rain let up, about 20 trees were down...
HOWARD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Truck collides with I-41 overpass

The back of a truck struck the girders of an overpass. Kids are out of school and need to be safe around traffic. It's not just the heat you have to watch out for but also hot surfaces. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Stress and aging. Updated: 1 hour ago. Brad also...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Air quality advisory for five northeast Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for several counties in northeast Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange) such as those with asthma and lung disease. Children, adults, and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Storm Team 5 tracking severe storms moving through NE Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Storm Team 5 is tracking severe storms making their way into Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes in and near the watch area.
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

Hot and humid with strong thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Breezy, warm and humid again Wednesday with hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, even some lakeshore readings in the lower 80s. STORM CHANCE: There may be an isolated strong storm far to the west...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Fire during storm causes $50,000 damage to Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters battled a fire and a storm Wednesday night, responding to a house fire on the 100-block of Atlantic St. Firefighters received the emergency call at 7:45 P.M. The people in the house were evacuating. Heavy smoke was coming from the 2nd story of the house,...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man found dead along Dane County road was Ashwaubenon grad

A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. U.W. Health opened a fetal diagnosis and treatment center in March, taking a burden off Wisconsin families. Updated: 1 hours ago. Brittany Schmidt reports on utilities' efforts to keep customers safe.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy