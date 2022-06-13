Lea Michele & Jonathan Groff Gush Over Lizzo’s ‘Spring Awakening’ Fandom

Click here to read the full article.

Lizzo has made it no secret that she’s a huge Spring Awakening fan, and it turns out Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff are happy to perform with her anytime.

Back in April, the “ About Damn Time ” singer first used a strongly worded TikTok caption to express that she “would’ve given my left coochie lip to be at the spring awakening reunion show,” and the besties were asked about Lizzo’s fandom at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

“Anytime Lizzo wants to do Spring Awakening , we will have her,” Groff gushed on the red carpet to People . “Yes, please. She’s a member of the cast whenever she wants.”

Michele enthusiastically concurred, adding, “It’s gonna happen. We’re going to will it to happen. We may have asked her to come and perform with us tonight, but she was unfortunately unavailable.”

Luckily for Lizzo, the Broadway cast’s big reunion was filmed for the HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known , which premiered in May. The whole cast — including Skylar Astin, John Gallagher Jr., Gideon Glick and Lauren Pritchard — also took the stage at the Tonys to perform a group rendition of “Touch Me” in honor of the show’s 15th anniversary.

In an exclusive chat with Billboard , Michele, Groff, Gallagher and Pritchard all looked back on their recent onscreen reunion, with the latter calling it “the most wonderful, strange high school reunion of all time.”

Lizzo, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of her fourth album, Special , on July 15, with “About Damn Time” so far peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 .