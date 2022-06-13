ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Duck commit Dior Johnson headed to Pittsburgh

By Don Smalley
 3 days ago

When Will Richardson decided to come back to Oregon for his fifth year of eligibility, five-star recruit Dior Johnson had to switch gears a bit.

Johnson is one of the top point guards in the country and with a stacked Duck roster, he decided to de-commit and instead take his talents to Pittsburgh.

With the Ducks, Johnson would have surely seen plenty of time on the floor as Richardson’s back-up, but it’s understandable that he wants to start from the get-go as the No. 7 rated point guard in the country.

Unfortunately with Johnson’s departure, the Ducks’ most recent recruiting rating took a hit. The Class of 2022 was once heralded as the No. 16 best in the country to No. 35 .

Oregon will still bring in five-star center Ke’lel Ware as well as transfers Keeshawn Barthelemy (Colorado) and Jermaine Couisnard (South Carolina) to round out the roster.

