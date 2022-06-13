ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats

By Ariana Figueroa
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22badm_0g9YlmVM00

U.S. Capitol. (Jane Norman/States Newsroom)

WASHINGTON — The White House and Democratic leaders expressed support Monday for a framework on gun control legislation that 10 Senate Democrats and 10 Senate Republicans agreed to over the weekend.

The second-deadliest school shooting in a decade in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered on May 24, sparked pressure on Congress to pass gun control legislation, as did another mass shooting of 10 Black people on May 14 in Buffalo, New York.

“Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities,” the group of bipartisan senators said in a statement.

“Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons.”

There is currently no bill text, but the framework would:

  • Provide funding to states to establish red flag laws.
  • Allocate funding for school resources such as mental health and violence prevention programs.
  • Require gun buyers under 21 to undergo a background check that includes a review of juvenile and mental health records.
  • Curb the illegal trafficking of guns known as straw purchasing, where someone can acquire a gun for someone else.
  • Require that convicted domestic violence abusers and those subject to domestic violence restraining orders are included in background checks, including “ those who have or have had a continuing relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.”

The nine Senate Democrats and one independent in the bipartisan group are Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Angus King of Maine, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

The 10 Senate Republicans in the bipartisan group are John Cornyn of Texas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in a statement that he will schedule a vote for the bill as quickly as possible.

“After an unrelenting wave of gun-related suicides and homicides, including mass shootings, the Senate is poised to act on commonsense reforms to protect Americans where they live, where they shop, and where they learn,” he said.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that the framework “does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president supports the framework but is still pushing for Congress to renew a ban on assault weapons and expand background checks on firearms, and is pushing for the Senate to confirm his nomination to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Steve Dettelbach.

“The president wants to see Congress act and wants to see this on his desk as quick as possible,” she said during a Monday press briefing.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement Sunday commending the senators for making progress but didn’t yet endorse the plan.

“I am glad Senators Cornyn and Murphy are continuing to make headway in their discussions. I appreciate their hard work on this important issue,” said the Kentucky Republican. “The principles they announced today show the value of dialogue and cooperation.

“I continue to hope their discussions yield a bipartisan product that makes significant headway on key issues like mental health and school safety, respects the Second Amendment, earns broad support in the Senate, and makes a difference for our country.”

The last time Congress passed major gun control legislation was in 1994, when former President Bill Clinton signed into law a ban on assault riffles. But it was a temporary ban that ended in 2004.

“With bipartisan support, there are no excuses for delay, and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House,” Biden said. “Each day that passes, more children are killed in this country: the sooner it comes to my desk, the sooner I can sign it, and the sooner we can use these measures to save lives.”

The framework is short on detail, compared to the House’s gun control package passed last week.

The House package would raise the age of purchasing semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, create new requirements for storing guns in a home with children, prevent gun trafficking, require all firearms to be traceable and close the loophole on bump stocks , devices that increase the rate of fire of semiautomatic weapons, among other things.

The House package most likely would not be brought to the evenly divided Senate for a floor vote. Any successful Senate proposal would need 60 votes to advance beyond a filibuster.

“This bipartisan proposal is a first and necessary step to reduce gun violence in our communities,” Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat who was not part of the bipartisan group, said in a statement. “Every moment that Congress does not act, another community bears witness to the heartbreaking consequences of gun violence. That’s why the Senate must move quickly to pass this long overdue proposal.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that while the Senate proposal is an important step, Congress still needs to do more on gun control.

“America’s epidemic of gun violence has reached a fever pitch — and Democrats will never stop working to end the bloodshed,” Pelosi said. “As we move forward on this bipartisan framework, we are continuing to fight for more life-saving measures: including universal background checks, banning high-capacity magazines and raising the age to buy assault weapons, which must also become law.”

“I joined these negotiations to ensure any agreement addressed illegal gun violence while upholding due process and protecting law-abiding Americans’ 2nd Amendment rights,” Cassidy said in a statement. “This agreement upholds that commitment .”

The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
Ballotpedia News

Sixteen Republican governors oppose Biden administration’s executive order regarding taxpayer-funded construction contracts

Sixteen Republican governors wrote a letter to President Biden on April 26, 2022, opposing his executive order to mandate project labor agreements (PLAs) on taxpayer-funded construction contracts exceeding $35 million. The letter was signed by governors from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Gun Control#Bipartisan Senators#Politics Federal#U S Senate#The White House#Democratic#Republicans
US News and World Report

Gun Legislation Talks in U.S. Senate Yield No Breakthrough

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic and Republican negotiators in the U.S. Senate said they were not able to reach a deal on Thursday on a bipartisan response to recent U.S. mass shootings but vowed to continue their efforts. A group of lawmakers led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and Republican Senator John...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Supreme Court climate case might end regulation

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in the coming days or weeks that could curtail EPA’s ability to drive down carbon emissions at power plants. But it could go much further than that. Legal experts are waiting to see if the ruling in West Virginia v....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Modest bipartisan Senate gun package appears to have enough GOP support to pass

A group of 10 Republican and 10 Democratic senators endorsed a package of gun-related legislation on Sunday, suggesting that once the framework agreement is codified in legislative text, it would have enough Republican support to overcome a likely GOP filibuster. The package of modest changes stems from bipartisan talks that began the day after a gunman murdered 19 children and two adults in at a school in Uvalde, Texas. Tens of thousands of people rallied in favor of stricter gun laws on Saturday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Associated Press

In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his support Tuesday for his chamber’s emerging bipartisan gun agreement, boosting momentum for modest but notable election-year action by Congress on an issue that’s deadlocked lawmakers for three decades. The Kentucky Republican said he hoped an outline of...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Senator John Cornyn says he hopes bipartisan agreement for legislation could pass Senate next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) - After striking a deal on a bipartisan agreement over the weekend, Senator John Cornyn said Monday that he hopes the Senate can turn the framework into a bill by the end of the week and have it pass the Senate next week. "I believe that the principles that we came up with will save lives," Cornyn said. "To me, that is the ultimate goal."  The framework seeks to improve gun safety, mental health and school security following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured...
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
530
Followers
492
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy