WABASH COUNTY, IN- The MSD of Wabash County School Board met to conduct business on Tuesday night. Donations were approved in a total amount of $368,555. Information on the proposed building project and referendum is now live on the district’s website at MSDWC.org/Referendum. Registered voters are encouraged to check out the information on the website to learn about the project, including a tax calculator, frequently asked questions, and common misconceptions.

WABASH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO