APD investigates deadly crash in south Austin

A 16-year-old Lake Travis ISD High School student is left with a broken jaw after being choked unconscious by a 18-year-old student, according to LTISD records. The LTISD Police Department closed the case with no actions against the 18-year-old, and pursued three separate criminal charges against the 16-year-old victim for unrelated incidents. The family and attorney of the 16-year-old raised questions and concerns about how the LTISD Police Department is operating in its first year since being established. Now, LTISD administration told KXAN it has agreed to a third-party independent investigation to ensure an objective and thorough review of these incidents.

LAKEWAY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO