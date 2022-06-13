ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, NC

Man Shot And Killed After Shootout With Trooper In Caldwell County

By Deeandra Michel
wccbcharlotte.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALDWELL COUNTY– The SBI is investigating after a man died following a shootout with a trooper in Caldwell County Sunday. Troopers with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety were investigating a...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 1

