AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In May, the Augusta Salvation Army provided shelter space for more than 2,000 people, and as temperatures rise, that number will likely increase. “With the humidity and the heat being what it is, it’s important for people to seek shelter, find somewhere cool to be so you know we’re open for whoever needs it,” said Chris Bailey, director of public relations and marketing, Salvation Army.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO