ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

WV National Guard member, WVU senior to compete in Best Warrior Competition

By Alexandra Weaver
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072KZK_0g9YjmZm00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia National Guard member and West Virginia University senior will represent the Mountain State at the national-level Best Warrior Competition set to take place in Tennessee next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7HXG_0g9YjmZm00
Sgt. Jefferson Gwynn. Photo provided by the West Virginia National Guard Public Affairs Office.

Sgt. Jefferson Gwynn, who grew up in Wheeling, is a combat engineer with the 119th Sapper Company. He was also a multi-sport athlete when he was younger, but this is his first time competing in the national Best Warrior Competition. Last month, Gwynn was named the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year at the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson . Region II consists of Virginia, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

Why Biden’s bet on a rapid economic rebound may have backfired

The national competition will be held in Smyrna, which is a part of the Nashville, TN metropolitan area, from July 22 through July 29. The West Virginia National Guard Public Affairs Office said the competition will begin well before sunrise each day and last until well after sunset.

The Guard said events will include:

  • The Army Combat Fitness Test
  • Stress shooting with multiple weapons platforms
  • Nighttime land navigation
  • Combat medical triage
  • Stabilization and evacuation skills
  • An obstacle course
  • A multi-mile ruck march
  • Swimming proficiency
  • Written essays and performance boards

The Public Affairs Office said his biggest supporters are his father, Lt. Col. Gary Gwynn, and his brother Spc. Jason Gwynn.

Last year’s Region II winner was also from West Virginia .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

12 more COVID deaths in West Virginia, DHHR reports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 509 new COVID cases and 12 additional deaths on June 14. On Monday, 1,306 new COVID cases and two additional deaths from over the weekend were reported. The DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could […]
WDVM 25

Juneteenth celebrates just one of the United States’ 20 emancipation days – and the history of how emancipated people were kept unfree needs to be remembered, too

(THE CONVERSATION) — The actual day was June 19, 1865, and it was the Black dockworkers in Galveston, Texas, who first heard the word that freedom for the enslaved had come. There were speeches, sermons and shared meals, mostly held at Black churches, the safest places to have such celebrations. The perils of unjust laws […]
GALVESTON, TX
WDVM 25

WV registers more than 1K new businesses in May

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — More than 1,000 new businesses registered to open in the Mountain State during the month of May 2022, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office. Warner says his office registered 1,033 new businesses throughout the month of May. For percentage of new business growth, Ritchie County had the […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
WDVM 25

Maryland State Firemen’s Association voting to change name

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Over the weekend firefighters from around Maryland are coming together to Ocean City for their annual conference.  One item on the agenda is voting to rename the Maryland State Firemen’s Association to Maryland State Firefighter’s Association. 44 state fire-fighting organizations have legally changed their names to be gender inclusive. Senator […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

See how many dinosaur fossils are in West Virginia

(Stacker) — Every American state has searched its soil for dinosaur fossils, but some states have more old dinosaur bones than others. Anyone lucky enough to stumble on some is likely to strike pay dirt: The world’s most complete T. rex skeleton fetched a record-setting $31.8 million in a 2020 auction. To determine which states […]
SCIENCE
WDVM 25

Hogan calls on lawmakers to launch mobile sports betting in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan released a letter Wednesday pushing Maryland’s Sports Wagering and Application Review Commission (SWARC) to launch mobile sports betting. In his letter, Hogan mentioned that many people who live in the state were tired of bureaucratic delays in bringing the betting to Maryland. in the State of Maryland, noting the […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#National Competition#Wv National Guard#Wvu#Wheeling#The 119th Sapper Company#The Non Commissioned#Tn#The Public Affairs Office
WDVM 25

DC News Now names anchor line-up for expanded local news

(WDVM) — With the evolution of WDVM and WDCW into DC News Now, serving Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, we proudly announce our new award-winning anchor teams that will provide you with your daily news. The late evening newscast will feature Tasmin Mahfuz from WDVM and Chris Flanagan, who is coming to DC News […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Harlem man hooks monster Marlin in Hawaii

HARLEM, Ga, (WJBF) — Thomas and Courtney Yonce decided that this was the year for their Hawaiian vacation. While the Harlem couple was out deep sea fishing, an amazing thing happened. Thomas reeled in the second-largest Blue Marlin caught this year in Hawaii! That monster weighed in at 870 pounds.
HARLEM, GA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy