Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates aim to stop road losing streak, face the Cardinals

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

ST. LOUIS — The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the road against the St. Louis Cardinals looking to break a four-game road skid.

St. Louis has an 18-12 record in home games and a 34-27 record overall. The Cardinals have an 11-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh is 24-34 overall and 11-17 in road games. The Pirates have gone 12-23 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Monday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has eight doubles, three triples and six home runs for the Cardinals. Corey Dickerson is 2-for-5 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 16-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

Pirates: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pittsburgh, PA
