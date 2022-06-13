ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Market Street closed east of the Roundabout Project for a few days

By Stacey Myers Cook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother road closure as the construction of the Lima Town Square roundabout continues. Market Street east of the square will be closed possibly through Wednesday as Dominion Energy is working on...

Lima News

Portion of High Street to close Thursday

LIMA — A portion of High Street will be closed Thursday, according to a release from the City of Lima. High Street between Central Avenue and Jackson Street will be closed for the entire day to allow for the Norfolk Southern Railway to make repairs to the railroad track crossing that part of High Street.
City of Marion Announces Juneteenth Department and Office Closings

Offices in Marion City Hall will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022 in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day (“Juneteenth”). Legislation established “Juneteenth” as a federal holiday in June 2021; therefore, many of the City’s departments will be observing this day beginning in 2022. Due to the holiday falling on Sunday, June 19, the federally observed holiday will occur on Monday, June 20.
Summer Projects Underway Around Paulding County

West Bend News captured some community improvement projects in the works in the village of Oakwood and the village of Antwerp this past week. Spring and summer is the ideal time to get things done — the daylight hours are long and the air is sweet. Check out what’s going on below!
Artspace provides meal and air conditioning for roundabout construction workers

ArtSpace/Lima helped provide a nice meal as well as an air-conditioned room during the harsh heat. The downtown Lima art museum ordered pizza and subs for the construction workers who are hard at work at the town square roundabout. Sally Windle, the executive director of ArtSpace/Lima, says that she wanted to provide a nice meal and a cool place for the workers to cool off to thank them for their work on the roundabout project, one that many in the town square are looking forward to.
Community Improvement Corporation buys Park Station building

The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) has purchased the former Park Station property in Antwerp. The property has been submitted into the Ohio Brownfield Remediation program. Upon state approval, the buildings on the property will be leveled and removed and the property remediated. The hope is to bring the property back to a natural state and open up the opportunity for future development.
Final numbers in for amount collected during Lima Mayor's Spring Clean Up weekends

The numbers are in and Lima City officials say the Mayor's Spring Clean Up program was a success. 283 residents dropped off items filling 44 dumpsters. More than 2,700 tires were collected, and 104 cubic yards of brush was collected with 126 volunteers assisting at a total of 19 dumpsters location. The city wants to thank Rumpke for their help in providing the dumpsters.
2nd Chances Thrift Store Inches Closer To Grand Opening

Ryan Gardner of Celebrity Graphics puts the finishing touches on the sign for 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main, which will be starting to accept donations June 22 and will open for business soon after that. 2nd Chances Thrift State is a true community project which will take “gently...
Ozone Alert Day and what it means to you

Wednesday’s high temperatures, sunshine, and calm winds are the right combination for bad ozone to be produced and an “Ozone Alert Day” has been put in place. The Allen County Emergency Management Agency has issued an alert to urge people to take action to reduce ozone emissions. Curtail driving, mowing, and even barbecuing until the evening hours. This will help maintain the levels of ozone that the Environmental Protection Agency enforces. Keeping those levels in check not only helps with health conditions but also keeps us from specific mandates for our vehicles.
Storm damage reported in Marion, Morrow counties

MARION — A strong early summer storm brought rain, lightning, and high winds through Marion and Morrow counties Monday night. Downed power lines and fallen trees are being reported in both counties, according to sources. Damage in Marion along the Vernon Heights Boulevard area was extensive. Other parts of...
Rumpke customers seeing higher bills as fuel costs rise

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The high cost of fuel is impacting many industries. Its effects are now spilling over to things like your trash bill. You might have noticed it's getting more expensive. It's called a fuel surcharge. If you're a Rumpke customer, it's been on your bill...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The first annual Charity Gala, presented by OHENEBA Soccer Academy, will be held at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima. The benefit will fund more than 650 scholarships for children to attend OHENEBA’s yearly soccer programs. Tickets are $60 for single, $100 for couple, $400 for table of eight. Purchase tickets online at ohenebasocceracademy.com/donate or by calling 419-905-4708 or 419-860-7648.
Oakwood Dollar General Awarded Top 10% Award by District

Nestled at the corporation limits of the village of Oakwood stands a Dollar General store. Dollar General stores are sprinkled by small towns and villages all across the United States of America. This Dollar General is a part of the Y-District (the only DG in Paulding County that is in this district).
Schoonover Lake project just about complete

It is 98% full and city officials say they are so close to having the project complete. Schoonover Lake is looking good as much of the growth of vegetation that grew during the time the 20-acre lake was empty of water is being cut back. The water is clear, and the oxygen level is good for fish life. They haven’t restocked the lake, but fish have found a way to repopulate.
Cooling Centers Open for Heat Wave

With the combination of extreme heat and power outages from last night's derecho, residents are at a higher than normal risk for heat-related illnesses during this heat wave. The Putnam County Office of Public Safety opened two cooling stations for residents at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ottawa and Kalida Church in Kalida to beat the heat from 3 to 9 pm on Tuesday. With an Excessive Heat Warning in effect across the region with many residents without power, the dangerous heat index values hamper the body's ability to cool through sweating, and the need to open cooling centers was high.
Paulding County Fair Experiencing Extreme Heat

6/15/22 — The Paulding County Fair is experiencing the extreme heat conditions as everyone else is and as a result of the temperatures in the 90’s and the heat index above 100 degrees, the Rabbit Barn was developing dangerously high temperatures inside the building in the afternoon. The fair board decided to call the fire department in to apply copious amounts of water onto the metal roofing and siding to cool the building down.
Rezoning Effort Rejected By Kenton City Council

Before Kenton City Council’s 11th regular session a public hearing was held on the rezoning of a property on Glendale Street. The property owner was looking to have the area rezoned from a R-1 (One & Two Family Residential District) to a B-3 (General Business District) in an effort to open a daycare center. After some discussion Council acknowledged the clear need for child care in the area but would ultimately decide too deny the rezoning after a number of councilmembers expressed concerns over parking and more importantly problems created by spot zoning. Mayor Lynn Webb, Law Director Schwemer, and Councilman Beazley would go out of their way to thank the property owner, Holly Ulrich, for her professionalism and desire to serve the community. Mayor Webb would also state a desire to work with Ulrich in an effort to get the center opened at a different location.
