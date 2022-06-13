ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

H.S. BASEBALL: Justin Garcia hired as Bryan's head coach

 2 days ago
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD picked Justin Garcia, a former baseball player for Prairie View A&M University, to become Bryan High's new head baseball coach. Garcia use to attend and play for Bryan High back in 2008. Garcia...

