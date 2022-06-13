ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow plunges 900 points as inflation fears mount

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrC9f_0g9YjOaS00

Stocks in the U.S. plunged Monday as investors digested a report last week showing that inflation in May surged at its fastest pace in four decades .

The S&P 500 tumbled 151 points, or nearly 4%, to close at 3,750. The more than 21% drop since its most recent peak in January, puts the S&P firmly in a bear market .

Other benchmark indexes also sank sharply, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 876 points, or 2.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 4.7%.

On Friday the S&P 500 sank 2.9%, locking in its ninth losing week in the last 10. The U.S. government's report that inflation accelerated to 8.6% in May, from 8.3% the previous month, was taken to mean that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, dashing investor hopes of cooling inflation.

"Friday's CPI report was too hot to handle for U.S. equity markets. The 40-year high print in annual inflation last month spoiled the peak inflation narrative and triggered a wave of selling pressure across risk assets," Piper Sandler analysts said in a report.

Cryptocurrency prices also slid, with bitcoin sliding to $23,981 — its lowest since December 2020, according to Bloomberg .

"The brief window of hope that opened in the back half of May as it looked like U.S. inflation/Fed tightening forecasts were hitting a peak and China was reopening has snapped violently shut, and investors are back to wallowing in a hole of despair following the huge CPI on Friday and the modest COVID setbacks in China," analyst Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge, said in a note.

Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian echoed concerns about inflation picking up steam. "I think you've got to be very modest about what we know about this inflation process. And I fear that it's still going to get worse, we may well get to 9% at this rate," he said this weekend on CBS News' Face the Nation .

Inflation at the pump

Fierce inflation is taking a toll on consumers. A University of Michigan index on Friday showed that consumer confidence fell to a 50-year low in early June. Average gas prices surged above $5 a gallon for the first time ever this weekend, according to AAA.

Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to meet this week for their policy meeting, and investors expect them to raise interest rates at least half a percentage point in a bid to rein in inflation. Some Wall Street analysts think the pace of monetary tightening is likely to tip the economy into a recession.

"With the recent inflation data providing no 'clear and convincing evidence' that inflationary pressures will recede without stronger policy actions, the challenge for monetary policymakers of guiding inflation back to target without depressing demand to the point of triggering a recession has gotten that much more difficult," analysts with Deutsche Bank told investors in a research note.

"In our view, achieving such a 'soft landing' looks very unlikely given the degree of monetary tightening needed to combat the seemingly endless stream of inflationary shocks and rising inflation expectations," they added.

Chris Beauchamp at IG , expressed similar doubts in a research note.

"It's still too early to say a recession is definitely coming in the U.S., but a 'hard landing' seems very hard to avoid at this point given the way inflation is still rising," the chief market analyst said.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of global wealth management at UBS, has a more benign view. He still expects inflation to dip later this year, noting that the price of products like smartphones and TVs have started to decline. He notes that so-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, declined slightly in May even as the broader Consumer Price Index rose.

Comments / 7

Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Dow#S P#The Federal Reserve#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
TheStreet

How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

Bear markets have a long history with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes and they have returned as a result of the economic turmoil caused by inflation, rising interest rates, high gasoline prices and fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some bear markets have...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
93K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy