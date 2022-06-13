Numbers show Vermont ski industry rebounding from pandemic

New Hampshire is the live free state, and when it comes to fruit, you can do-it-yourself. Whether you are picking strawberries, blueberries, apples, peaches, pumpkins or raspberries, you can explore a variety of farms around the Capital Region and plan a family friendly outdoor activity. Starting in mid-June and lasting until the late fall harvest, you’ll find a variety of local fruits at pick-your-own farms. There are festivals, wagon and hay rides, hiking trails, events, activities for the whole family, and visits with cuddly farm animals. Plus, don't forget the local farm stands, ice cream stands, local pies, and doughnuts. Here are a few of our picks for picking.

