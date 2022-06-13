ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Former Tar Heel is PGA Tour Bound

By Richard Adkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WohWj_0g9Yj8Y500

A dream has come true for former Tar Heel golfer Ben Griffin.

The golfer has officially clinched a spot in the PGA Tournament after his runner-up finish at this last week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex. He crossed the fail-safe threshold of the 875 points to earn his PGA Tour car.

Griffin was a member of the UNC men’s golf team from 2014 to 2018, writing his name in the books as one of the best during his time in the Carolina blue. He earned two honorable mentions for All-American and tied the course record at UNC Finley with a 62 in 2017.

Griffin also has two tournament wins under his belt and ten top-10 finishes. In 2017 he tied for second in the ACC championship and tied for 11th in the NCAA championship.

What makes Griffin’s story so special is that just last year he walked away from swinging the golf club to become a loan officer, but now he will be playing in the PGA Tour.

This just goes to show that it’s never too late.

