Odessa Brown Children’s Clinics are shining example of what a community can do - New Day NW

SEATTLE — Concerts were one of the first things to go away when COVID hit. But thankfully they are back in a big way! Here's a look at a few of the acts headed our way. Our summer concert lineup starts off local. Seattle's own Fleet Foxes will be performing live songs for the first time from their 2020 release, "Shore." They play the Moore Theatre on June 18.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO