Seattle, WA

Odessa Brown Children’s Clinics are shining example of what a community can do - New Day NW

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOBCC’s one-stop approach to health care...

www.king5.com

KING-5

Tacoma celebrates the ocean with art, film and community activities

TACOMA, Wash. — This year's annual Tacoma Ocean Fest featured Hawaiian street artist Sean Yoro, who goes by the handle "Hula." From a paddleboard, Yoro created "Malalo," a 15×20 water mural he designed in collaboration with Puyallup elder Connie McCloud. As festival director Rosemary Ponnekanti described it, the...
TACOMA, WA
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
KING-5

Burgers and fries get a plant-based makeover - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — There are lots of recipes for burgers and fries, but our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has one with no meat or even potatoes. She shows you how to make it from Makini's Kitchen. Blackened tofu burger. INGREDIENTS:. 4 hamburger buns. Blackened tofu. 1 tomato...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Raise a pint at this Woodinville dog park

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — If you're in the market for unadulterated joy, step inside Ales and Tails in Woodinville. The indoor dog park/taproom is a place for both pets and their humans to feel at home. “It’s a dream come true,” said owner Taz Logan. She turned nearly...
WOODINVILLE, WA
KING-5

A teen Seattle crew attempts to make history in the 'Race to Alaska'

SEATTLE — Nadia Khalil, Sebastian Dougherty, Enzo Dougherty, and Francesca Dougherty make a pretty good team. "We just look out for each other," Khalil said. "That's what we've been doing so far and it's working really well." That'll come in handy as the teens traverse 750 miles of challenging...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

A little slice of Hawaii in Ballard

SEATTLE — For a little slice of paradise in Seattle, head to Little Tin in Ballard. The brainchild of partners Kalei Apo and Frankie Goodman, Little Tin is a speakeasy-style bar with exposed brick walls, a ton of lush pothos plants, and touches of Hawaii — which makes sense, because Apo and Goodman met in Kauai.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Summer concerts return to the Northwest

SEATTLE — Concerts were one of the first things to go away when COVID hit. But thankfully they are back in a big way! Here's a look at a few of the acts headed our way. Our summer concert lineup starts off local. Seattle's own Fleet Foxes will be performing live songs for the first time from their 2020 release, "Shore." They play the Moore Theatre on June 18.
SEATTLE, WA
