ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Free COVID testing ends at Miami-Dade sites as federal funds dry up. Here’s what to expect

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106jzT_0g9Yiqtf00

Starting in July, COVID-19 tests will no longer be free for people without insurance at more than a dozen sites across Miami-Dade due to a lack of federal funding — as South Florida continues to see a rise in cases.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the move Monday afternoon to county commissioners. In a memo obtained by the Miami Herald, the mayor said that without federal support for COVID-19 services, the county would incur “unbudgeted expenditures” that would “adversely” affect the county’s ability to provide other essential government services.

The county had been relying on reimbursement funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for tests and vaccines for the uninsured at county sites. The 100% federal reimbursement ends in July. For people with insurance, their insurer will continue to cover the cost of the tests and vaccines at the sites. Insurance info will be required at the sites.

Vaccines will also continue to be free for everyone at the vaccine sites, with Nomi Health agreeing to cover the administrative costs for uninsured people, a county spokeswoman told the Miami Herald Monday.

Nomi is a Utah-based company that Miami-Dade hired to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccine services in the county during the pandemic.

READ NEXT: You think you have COVID? What to know about your symptoms and how long to recover

“Miami-Dade remains committed to doing everything possible to keep residents and visitors safe, and in preparation for this impending change to federal funding, my administration has worked in close collaboration with our partners at Nomi Health to establish a transition plan that will create continuity for the community that relies heavily on these critical services,” Levine Cava said in the memo.

Previously, Nomi Health was funding its testing operations through the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration’s Uninsured program. The program stopped accepting reimbursement claims for COVID-19 testing and treatment services on March 22 and stopped accepting claims for vaccine administration on April 5. The bill for Nomi’s services then fell on the county, who turned to FEMA’s public assistance program for reimbursement. After July 1, FEMA will reduce its support for COVID eligible services.

Monday’s memo doesn’t say how much people without insurance can expect to pay for a test, but the county expects to have additional details in the coming days.

The change comes as Miami-Dade sees a jump in cases. The county’s seven-day percent positivity was at 21%, as of Monday. At the height of the omicron surge in January, the positivity rates rose to 35%. Additionally, hospitalizations have ticked up though it hasn’t reached the levels seen during the initial winter surge.

READ MORE: ‘We should definitely be concerned.’ Miami-Dade’s COVID-19 cases, positivity rates soar

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers Miami-Dade, like the rest of South Florida, to be at high risk for COVID-19 transmission and recommends people wear masks indoors in public places and on public transportation.

As part of the change, Nomi Health will continue to cover operation costs at the testing and vaccine sites, including staff, supplies, facilities and equipment, according to the memo. Most sites are also expected to stay open seven days a week, with select sites continuing to operate around the clock, the mayor said.

“We are currently exploring all possible options to continue providing these vital services to those who are uninsured and unable to pay, including actively exploring having other partners to administer these services on-site and providing materials detailing where low- and no-cost testing and vaccines are available,” Levine Cava wrote in the memo.

COVID-19 testing options in Miami-Dade

▪ People can buy COVID-19 at-home test kits online and through retail pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens.

▪ At the moment, the U.S. government requires insurance companies and group health plans to cover up to eight at-home COVID tests per person every month, either at time of purchase or through reimbursement. The tests must be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

▪ The federal government is also giving out a third round of free at-home test kits. While the kits likely won’t get to you in time if you’re in need of one right now, it’s good to have some in your home for the future. You can request free test kits online at covid.gov/tests .

▪ Use Miami-Dade online COVID test locator and Miami-Dade online COVID vaccine locator to find a site near you. For people without insurance, tests will continue to be free until July.

READ MORE: Can I throw used COVID tests in the trash? What about hazardous waste?

This article will be updated.

Comments / 4

Related
wlrn.org

Miami-Dade will no longer offer free COVID testing starting July

Starting in July, COVID-19 tests will no longer be free for people without insurance at more than a dozen sites across Miami-Dade due to a lack of federal funding — as South Florida continues to see a rise in cases. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the move...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca condo association sued a unit owner who asked to see financial records. Now she owes $395,554 in legal fees.

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Insurance#Covid#Fda#Federal Funding#Insurance Plans#Public Health#The Miami Herald#Nomi Health
thewestsidegazette.com

Coronavirus Report: June 13, 2022

Rates of new coronavirus cases have remained flat over the last week. Cases have decreased in the Northeast but has risen in the South and West. Hospitalizations are decreasing in the Northeast but rising in the Southern and Western states. The country is now averaging 109,000 new coronavirus cases per...
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Fort Lauderdale kills deal with county to build new government complex

Fort Lauderdale City Hall, built in 1966, is well past its prime, city officials say. But on Tuesday, commissioners said they’re no longer interested in a joint government complex with Broward County. Instead, Fort Lauderdale will build a new City Hall on its own. Susannah Bryan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS. An...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Gov. DeSantis launches 9th Python Challenge in the Everglades

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The 9th annual Python Challenge is on. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced registration for the contest is beginning, at a news conference in the Everglades, west of Miami, Thursday morning. Click here for information and to register. This year's competition will run from 8 a.m....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Apartment complex reportedly won't accept rental applications from attorneys

COCONUT CREEK – Renting in South Florida has been difficult in recent months because of pricing, and now there is news that certain complexes are making it harder for specific professions."It said they do not accept rental application from practicing attorneys, non-practicing attorneys, law students," said a Coconut Creek resident, who asked us not to disclose her identity, as she described the application process to rent at Forest Pointe Apartments. "I had to read it twice. I was thinking maybe they get a discount or something. And then I said, 'What are they afraid off?'" added the woman, who was...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Miami New Times

What We Know About the Proud Boys in the Miami-Dade GOP Executive Committee

Some say the best way to make a big change is to start small. This appears to be the latest strategy of a local branch of far-right Proud Boys organization, which, over the past two years, has somewhat quietly infiltrated the ranks of the Republican Party's local governing body, the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Transportation Moguls Fueling Miami-Dade Political Campaigns In Line For $9 Million No-Bid Contract Extension

A private transportation company with politically astute owners and a troublesome track record could score a $9 million no-bid extension on an expired Miami-Dade contract to operate more than two dozen bus routes. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is seeking approval from county commissioners to waive competitive bidding and re-up...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Tenants organize for more rental protections

Barely a month after renters and organizers pushed the Tenant’s Bill of Rights through the Miami-Dade County Commission, tenants gathered again to strategize for additional protections in the middle of Miami-Dade County’s worst housing crisis. The Tenant’s Bill of Rights – passed May 3, 2022, and added to...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy