Free COVID testing ends at Miami-Dade sites as federal funds dry up. Here’s what to expect

Starting in July, COVID-19 tests will no longer be free for people without insurance at more than a dozen sites across Miami-Dade due to a lack of federal funding — as South Florida continues to see a rise in cases.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the move Monday afternoon to county commissioners. In a memo obtained by the Miami Herald, the mayor said that without federal support for COVID-19 services, the county would incur “unbudgeted expenditures” that would “adversely” affect the county’s ability to provide other essential government services.

The county had been relying on reimbursement funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for tests and vaccines for the uninsured at county sites. The 100% federal reimbursement ends in July. For people with insurance, their insurer will continue to cover the cost of the tests and vaccines at the sites. Insurance info will be required at the sites.

Vaccines will also continue to be free for everyone at the vaccine sites, with Nomi Health agreeing to cover the administrative costs for uninsured people, a county spokeswoman told the Miami Herald Monday.

Nomi is a Utah-based company that Miami-Dade hired to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccine services in the county during the pandemic.

READ NEXT: You think you have COVID? What to know about your symptoms and how long to recover

“Miami-Dade remains committed to doing everything possible to keep residents and visitors safe, and in preparation for this impending change to federal funding, my administration has worked in close collaboration with our partners at Nomi Health to establish a transition plan that will create continuity for the community that relies heavily on these critical services,” Levine Cava said in the memo.

Previously, Nomi Health was funding its testing operations through the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration’s Uninsured program. The program stopped accepting reimbursement claims for COVID-19 testing and treatment services on March 22 and stopped accepting claims for vaccine administration on April 5. The bill for Nomi’s services then fell on the county, who turned to FEMA’s public assistance program for reimbursement. After July 1, FEMA will reduce its support for COVID eligible services.

Monday’s memo doesn’t say how much people without insurance can expect to pay for a test, but the county expects to have additional details in the coming days.

The change comes as Miami-Dade sees a jump in cases. The county’s seven-day percent positivity was at 21%, as of Monday. At the height of the omicron surge in January, the positivity rates rose to 35%. Additionally, hospitalizations have ticked up though it hasn’t reached the levels seen during the initial winter surge.

READ MORE: ‘We should definitely be concerned.’ Miami-Dade’s COVID-19 cases, positivity rates soar

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers Miami-Dade, like the rest of South Florida, to be at high risk for COVID-19 transmission and recommends people wear masks indoors in public places and on public transportation.

As part of the change, Nomi Health will continue to cover operation costs at the testing and vaccine sites, including staff, supplies, facilities and equipment, according to the memo. Most sites are also expected to stay open seven days a week, with select sites continuing to operate around the clock, the mayor said.

“We are currently exploring all possible options to continue providing these vital services to those who are uninsured and unable to pay, including actively exploring having other partners to administer these services on-site and providing materials detailing where low- and no-cost testing and vaccines are available,” Levine Cava wrote in the memo.

COVID-19 testing options in Miami-Dade

▪ People can buy COVID-19 at-home test kits online and through retail pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens.

▪ At the moment, the U.S. government requires insurance companies and group health plans to cover up to eight at-home COVID tests per person every month, either at time of purchase or through reimbursement. The tests must be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

▪ The federal government is also giving out a third round of free at-home test kits. While the kits likely won’t get to you in time if you’re in need of one right now, it’s good to have some in your home for the future. You can request free test kits online at covid.gov/tests .

▪ Use Miami-Dade online COVID test locator and Miami-Dade online COVID vaccine locator to find a site near you. For people without insurance, tests will continue to be free until July.

READ MORE: Can I throw used COVID tests in the trash? What about hazardous waste?

This article will be updated.