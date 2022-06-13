Above Snakes - Open Alpha Week Trailer

Whether you're a bookworm, movie buff or a video game enthusiast, you've got a reason to get excited about the ongoing sale at Target. Now through Saturday, June 18, when you buy any two books, movies, games or toys, you'll get a third for free. Feel free to mix and match, but the discount will always be applied to the lowest-priced item. You can shop the entire sale selection at the link below. Amazon also appears to have to have matched this offer, so if you're on the hunt for a specific book or movie that you don't see at Target, it's worth checking there as well.
Comments / 0