Above Snakes - Open Alpha Week Trailer

A brand-new game in the Alien franchise titled Aliens: Dark Descent has been announced at the Summer Game Fest and it will arrive in 2023. The first surprise announcement from Summer Game Fest 2022 was none other than a new entry in the Alien franchise. Aliens: Dark Descent is the next game to drop us into the hostile world of Xenomorphs, this time from a new isometric perspective. The trailer was almost completely cinematic, setting the tone for the game as being a mix of action and horror, much like the seminal film, with only a brief look at the game in action in the final moments.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO