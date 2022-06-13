ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Above Snakes - Open Alpha Week Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's another look at Above Snakes, including crafting elements and...

www.ign.com

Digital Trends

Aliens Dark Descent is a squad-based isometric shooter coming in 2023

A brand-new game in the Alien franchise titled Aliens: Dark Descent has been announced at the Summer Game Fest and it will arrive in 2023. The first surprise announcement from Summer Game Fest 2022 was none other than a new entry in the Alien franchise. Aliens: Dark Descent is the next game to drop us into the hostile world of Xenomorphs, this time from a new isometric perspective. The trailer was almost completely cinematic, setting the tone for the game as being a mix of action and horror, much like the seminal film, with only a brief look at the game in action in the final moments.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ campaign, multiplayer and ‘Warzone 2’ details revealed

Infinity Ward held its Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal earlier today, and we’ve put together all the major announcements from the event into one place. You can watch the reveal trailer here, with the first footage of a level from the game being shown off tomorrow (June 9) during Summer Game Fest. We’ve broken down all the news about the campaign, multiplayer, Special Ops and Warzone 2 below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Toy Story 4 Pinball Machine Revealed, First Video and Playfield Images

Toy Story 4 will be the next machine from Jersey Jack Pinball, in two limited edition models featuring different art packages, but both featuring tons of toys, ramps, and a carnival game theme. This is Jersey Jack’s second collaboration with Disney after 2018’s Pirates of the Caribbean and their first team up with Pixar. You can watch the first gameplay teaser below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

The Minecraft River biome is one of Minecraft's most common biomes, which either serve as borders between biomes or cut straight through them: this results in dramatic and perilous landscapes if done through a high-altitude biome (which will also cause the River to be much deeper than normal). Like other water-based biomes, Clay can be found at the bottom, and Sugar Cane occasionally at the water's edge.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Movies, Games and More With This Large Mix-and-Match Sale

Whether you're a bookworm, movie buff or a video game enthusiast, you've got a reason to get excited about the ongoing sale at Target. Now through Saturday, June 18, when you buy any two books, movies, games or toys, you'll get a third for free. Feel free to mix and match, but the discount will always be applied to the lowest-priced item. You can shop the entire sale selection at the link below. Amazon also appears to have to have matched this offer, so if you're on the hunt for a specific book or movie that you don't see at Target, it's worth checking there as well.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

The best reveals from Xbox and Bethesda’s Games Showcase 2022

With the absence of E3 to show off new and upcoming content in gaming, some studios are hosting their own reveal events. One such event from Xbox and Bethesda happened over the weekend, revealing tons of new games and content. Xbox and Bethesda held their joint Games Showcase on Sunday...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Live Your Best Life In The Social Simulation Game Life Makeover

Life Makeover is an upcoming social simulation game on multiple devices from Archosaur Games that wants to give players the ability to create and customize their own avatar, home, clothing, make-up, and so much more. The team at Archosaur has taken this mission very seriously and has worked to build the most realistic-looking materials and clothing alongside a wealth of options to create whatever style your creative mind wishes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022: Everything Announced and Shown

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended has now wrapped up and, as intended, we got extended looks at a ton of the games featured in its main showcase on Sunday. Bethesda’s Pete Hines discussed Starfield, Redfall, and Fallout 76; Playground Games gave a deep dive into its upcoming Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC; and we got new gameplay from small titles including Ara: History Untold and Pentiment.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki Guide

Episode 5: "King of the Spill" is part of IGN's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki. This Episode features the Rat King as the final boss, has three optional challenges, three hidden secrets, and takes place in the sewers of New York. Challenges. You will be able to complete...
COMICS
IGN

Overwatch 2: 35 New Details

With a recent trailer at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase, and now a whole dedicated reveal event, it’s been a busy week of Overwatch 2 news. There’s so much new info about the Blizzard shooter sequel that it can be quite hard to take in all at once. That’s why we’ve distilled all the new details we’ve learnt here so you can easily see all you need to know:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Starfield Has 4 Main Cities, and New Atlantis Is the Biggest City Bethesda’s Ever Made

Starfield will have four major cities for players to explore, including New Atlantis, which is the biggest that developer Bethesda has ever made. Speaking to IGN, Bethesda veteran and Starfield director Todd Howard said that New Atlantis, capital city of the United Colonies, is not just the biggest in this game but bigger than anything in Skyrim, Fallout 4, or any of the developer's previous games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hidden Lair Locations

HIdden Lairs are small dungeons you'll find scattered around the map in Diablo Immortal. On this page, there's information on how to find Hidden Lairs as well as the rewards you can expect for completing them. Hidden Lairs in Diablo Immortal. Hidden Lairs are mini-dungeons that you'll encounter as you...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Gory survival horror ‘Scorn’ locks in October release date with new footage

After revealing that Scorn will launch in October 2022, developer Ebb Software has confirmed a specific day for the survival horror’s release. Today (June 12), Ebb Software has shared that Scorn will launch on October 21, 2022 and will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The horror title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Polygon Studios reveal MetalCore – FPS mechanized combat NFT game

Most NFT games have a lopsided priority for NFT over the gameplay experience – and Polygon Studios want to change that with MetalCore. Metalcore is an upcoming free-to-play, 3D mechanized combat MMO from Studio 369, which has opted to migrate from the ImmutableX network over to Polygon ahead of its imminent launch. Studio 369 promises a […] The post Polygon Studios reveal MetalCore – FPS mechanized combat NFT game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overwatch 2 Ditches Loot Boxes, But Adds Battle Passes and a Store

As Overwatch 2 prepares to go free-to-play, it will be introducing some major changes, including the removal of the loot boxes that were once a defining part of the original. During today's Overwatch 2 reveal stream, Blizzard announced that the upcoming sequel will be following in the footsteps of many other modern online game and introducing a battle pass.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

What to Do With Old Currency

The civilized areas of Fortuna III in The Cycle: Frontier have fallen into disrepair and have been reclaimed by nature. With all rules and social norms thrown out of the window, the old-world currency is useless. Or is it?. What is Old Currency Used For?. Old Currency can be found...
VIDEO GAMES

