Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 Live Stream: Start Time, How To Watch Warriors-Celtics Game 5 Online

By Josh Sorokach
 2 days ago
We’re heading back to San Francisco as the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics collide in Game 5 of the NBA Finals!

Game 5s often bring out the best in NBA players. From Michael Jordan’s iconic “flu game” against the Utah Jazz to Robert Horry’s series-altering performance against the Detroit Pistons in 2005, Game 5 of the NBA Finals routinely features an intoxicating combination of heroics and drama. Will tonight’s must-see matchup between the Warriors and Celtics include yet another classic Game 5 moment? Time will tell.

From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch Game 5 of the Celtics/Warriors series live online.

CELTICS VS WARRIORS GAME 5 START TIME, CHANNEL INFO:

Tonight’s matchup (June 13) is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN3.

WARRIORS VS CELTICS GAME 5 LIVE STREAM INFO:

If you have a valid cable login, you can stream the NBA Finals live on the ABC website, ABC app, Watch ESPN or the ESPN app. You can also watch tonight’s game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. All of the aforementioned options provide an ABC live stream.

CELTICS VS WARRIORS GAME 5 FREE LIVE STREAM INFORMATION:

If you don’t have a valid cable login, both YouTube TV and fuboTV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

Photo: Getty Images

CAN I WATCH GAME 5 OF THE NBA FINALS LIVE ON HULU?

If you have an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month), you can watch tonight’s Warriors/Celtics game live via the service’s ABC live stream. Unfortunately, Hulu no longer offers a free trial.

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

